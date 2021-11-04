Sharing a love for art: Farmington couple's artwork featured at Dia de los Muertos Hispanic Festival in St. Louis this weekend

Kevin said his wife Maribel pushed him to join her in creating a piece of art for this show.

“My inspiration for creating this piece was drawn from the very idea and reasoning for Dia de los Muertos, a remembrance of lost loved ones,” said Kevin.

His artwork – 18 by 24 inches – is ink and colored pencil on paper. The design of this piece stems from his own style, which draws inspiration from many famous authors and illustrators such as Edward Gorey, Robert E. McGinnis, Stan Lee, Jhonen Vasquez and others.

“The piece is showing a family gathered around the grave of a loved one and they are listening to music and enjoying the company of their family again,” said Kevin. “This is shown through the two centralized figures in blue, indicating that they are the spirits of the deceased surrounded by loved ones in black ink.”

His technique for this piece of art is something he’s developed over many years from being a painter and illustrator.

He continues his art through creating work for commissions, art shows and himself. He’s also currently working on a graphic novel series.