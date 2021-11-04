Sharing a love for art: Farmington couple's artwork featured at Dia de los Muertos Hispanic Festival in St. Louis this weekend

A sweet friendship grew from two people’s deep passion for art. That passion for creating art later blossomed into love.
Kevin Bohnenkamp and Maribel Ramirez met on the campus of the Kansas City Art Institute. Kevin was Maribel’s hall neighbor at their apartment complex. They spent many hours together working in the art studio on campus and often walked home together.
“He also managed to feed me, a starving artist,” said Maribel. “Our friendship grew from our deep passion for creating and only blossomed from there.”
Kevin said, “I guess you could say that we met due to our shared love of art.”
The Farmington couple married on Nov. 2, 2019, on Dia de Los Muertos. Since then, they have been creating more art than ever before.
In fact, both artists have work that is being exhibited for the first time at this weekend’s Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – event at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.
The couple’s artwork is part of the Dia de los Muertos Hispanic Festival which includes live music, art, food, dance performances, altar displays, face painting and more.
The events take place Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to take part in the procession to celebrate this special day and should meet on the steps of the Missouri History Museum’s north entrance on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. They are encouraged to dress up, bring photographs of family and friends they wish to remember, or simply show up to participate. The procession is a quarter-mile walk through Forest Park.
Kevin said his wife Maribel pushed him to join her in creating a piece of art for this show.
“My inspiration for creating this piece was drawn from the very idea and reasoning for Dia de los Muertos, a remembrance of lost loved ones,” said Kevin.
His artwork – 18 by 24 inches – is ink and colored pencil on paper. The design of this piece stems from his own style, which draws inspiration from many famous authors and illustrators such as Edward Gorey, Robert E. McGinnis, Stan Lee, Jhonen Vasquez and others.
“The piece is showing a family gathered around the grave of a loved one and they are listening to music and enjoying the company of their family again,” said Kevin. “This is shown through the two centralized figures in blue, indicating that they are the spirits of the deceased surrounded by loved ones in black ink.”
His technique for this piece of art is something he’s developed over many years from being a painter and illustrator.
He continues his art through creating work for commissions, art shows and himself. He’s also currently working on a graphic novel series.
Maribel’s inspiration for creating her piece of art was a family tradition. For as long as she can remember, her family played a game called Loteria, a bingo-type game. She said one of the cards is “la Muerte,” the death, and is depicted in a jovial and bright manner. So, she redesigned the card and replaced the skeleton to be representative of La Catrina, whose imagery is iconic in the Day of the Dead festivities.
“To further ingrain tradition, family and heritage, I applied a papel picado, or cut paper, background to allow the skeleton to have a glowing effect,” she said. “This piece allowed me to honor Day of the Dead through remembering loved ones whom I played this game with.”
Her artwork, titled “Loteria: La Muerte” (translated to “Bingo: The Death”), is a 12 by 18-inch mixed media artwork with acrylic paint on watercolor paper mounted on Masonite.
Maribel said anyone is welcome to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, a Latin holiday which honors departed loved ones by keeping them alive through storytelling and sharing memories.
Maribel said an ofrenda offering table is what she finds to be the most beautiful part of the holiday. This is a table set with photographs of loved ones, marigolds, the departed’s favorite foods and drinks, sugar skulls, and other trinkets which adorn the house, business or cemetery.
“This and other traditions help celebrate the life and memory of our loved ones and is meant to be a joyous time to spend with family and friends,” she said.
Practice, many mistakes and more practice have led Maribel to not only improve her techniques but also research traditional craft making in Mexican culture. It has also led her down the “intricacies of differentiating perspectives that stem from being born in the U.S. and continuing Hispanic traditions.”
She said, “My work continues through commission of portraiture of pets and people, and my own body of work which includes its fair share of skulls.”
Maribel is currently an art educator for the Bismarck R-5 School District and teaches young artists from kindergarten through 12th grade. She’s also a practicing artist and creates mixed media paintings which are inspired by tradition, family and her Hispanic roots.
For more information about this event at the Missouri History Museum, visit mohistory.org or call 314-746-4599. A full schedule for this weekend’s events can be found online at https://mohistory.org/dia-de-los-muertos.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal