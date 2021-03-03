Sharing his journals with the masses

A new book by local author Robert U. Montgomery offers armchair travel, murder, romance and the ability to read his own diary about it all.
The 202-page account, “My Neighbor Was a Serial Killer: A Writer’s Memories of Mayhem, Romance, and Murder,” follows Montgomery’s late-20s, post-divorce life, according to how he recorded it in journals he kept four decades ago.
The book is available on Amazon now for $14.99, or can be purchased mid-March at local places such as Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac, Park Hills Public Library and eventually Aesop’s Treasury in Farmington.
“I present it to you as journal entries, almost exactly as I wrote them more than 40 years ago,” Montgomery said. “I have added a little clarification as to who’s who and cleaned up a few spelling and punctuation errors. Also, I’ve changed some names out of respect for the privacy of those people.
“Otherwise, this is a truthful account of the adventures and misadventures I experienced after my divorce.”
Montgomery said the first part of his book involves his adventure in Paris. He was newly divorced after a brief marriage and suddenly free after quitting his job as a features writer for the Tallahassee Democrat.
“It features a little romance, but mostly is about what I saw and experienced as I met new friends and traveled with them through France, Spain, and Great Britain, with brief stops in Monaco and Andorra,” he wrote.
The second part records his first Christmas back home in a decade, visiting family in Flat River, which is now Park Hills. “And, yes, there’s romance and sex — here as well,” Montgomery said.
He said he has changed a few names in this portion.
“At the time I was experiencing these things, I wrote them down. That was a real revelation, picking these journals back up, and finding that how I remembered things was not as I wrote them down,” he said.
The third part of his recollections “is where mono and mayhem join romance upon my return to Florida.”
“I became ill the day I arrived back in the Sunshine State and, consequently, spent weeks confined to a rental bed in friends’ living room,” he wrote. “Not long after, I committed a crime and fled the scene, and, in revealing this, hope that the statute of limitations has run out. This part also is about Hollywood, good friends, and summer at the lake.”
Part four takes a darker tone, dealing with loss, addiction, and murder by someone who he would later learn “was one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers,” Ted Bundy.
“But it also features a little sex, some special brownies, and a quirky adventure with a theater crowd as I struggle to decide what I want to do when I grow up,” he said.
To provide context to the accounts of this period of his life, Montgomery added a prologue and epilogue.
This is Montgomery’s 15th book, having written works for both adults and for children. Montgomery lives in rural Missouri with his rescue dog, Pippa, who “co-authored” the book "Pippa’s Journey."
Another of his works is "Nourishing the Soul: The Real Value of Meals on Wheels." He also contributed an essay to "Bright Spots: Motivation and Inspiration to Light Your Path in a Changing World," an international bestseller.
More about Montgomery and his works can be found at his Amazon Author Page and at RUM Publishing, his website.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.