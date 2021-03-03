Sharing his journals with the masses

A new book by local author Robert U. Montgomery offers armchair travel, murder, romance and the ability to read his own diary about it all.

The 202-page account, “My Neighbor Was a Serial Killer: A Writer’s Memories of Mayhem, Romance, and Murder,” follows Montgomery’s late-20s, post-divorce life, according to how he recorded it in journals he kept four decades ago.

The book is available on Amazon now for $14.99, or can be purchased mid-March at local places such as Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac, Park Hills Public Library and eventually Aesop’s Treasury in Farmington.

“I present it to you as journal entries, almost exactly as I wrote them more than 40 years ago,” Montgomery said. “I have added a little clarification as to who’s who and cleaned up a few spelling and punctuation errors. Also, I’ve changed some names out of respect for the privacy of those people.

“Otherwise, this is a truthful account of the adventures and misadventures I experienced after my divorce.”

Montgomery said the first part of his book involves his adventure in Paris. He was newly divorced after a brief marriage and suddenly free after quitting his job as a features writer for the Tallahassee Democrat.