Sharing spirits with spirits

On Friday evening individuals can take a tour in historic Ste. Genevieve through three of the town’s bars and restaurants.

A three-hour tour will take attendees through town near some of the oldest homes in Missouri. The tour guide will inform guests of tales relating to ghosts, gunslingers, and murders in relation to the area through the history of the time. During the time, attendees will be able to spend 30 minutes inside the locations and enjoy spirits with the spirits.

Tickets are available on gaslightghosttours.rezgo.com for $40. The tickets for the night include one adult beverage at all three haunted locations.

The event starts at 7 p.m., with check in 15 minutes before at Main Street Inn B&B, located at 221 North Main Street. It is recommended to keep an eye on the weather and bring an umbrella if rain is in the forecast. IDs are required.

Gaslight Ghost Tours recommends to wear comfortable clothes and shoes as the event is a walking tour.

The tour is put on by Gaslight Ghost Tours, a group dedicated to tell tales of ghost stories and historical oddities in historic Ste. Genevieve. Besides the Haunted Pub Crawl, the group also offers tours on Saturdays through the month of October for ghost tours.

Saturday Ghost Tour tickets are available on gashlightghosttours.rezgo.com starting at $20 for adults, and $12 for those 12 and under. The duration of the regular tour is 90 minutes and starts at 8 p.m., starting at Main Street Inn B&B and ending at Audubon’s Grill and Bar with stops along the way for food. Guest attending the Saturday tours have the option of parking at Audubon’s restaurant.

Tickets for the Saturday Ghost Tours are nonrefundable, but the company will work on rescheduling to a tour that works for you.

If there are questions, Gaslight Ghost Tours can be reached at 314-288-8888, on Facebook at Gaslight Ghost Tours, and through email at info@gaslightghosttours.com.