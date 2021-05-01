Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in national spotlight this weekend

Shepherd Mountain Bike Park takes the national stage this weekend.
The newly-opened park will host a Big Mountain Enduro race on Sunday. The race will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the awards ceremony taking place from 4:30-5 p.m.
“The brand-new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in Ironton, Mo., will feature some of the most steep, technical and gnarly riding anywhere between the Appalachians and the Rockies,” the BME site says. “Race day (Sunday) will feature five stages and upwards of 3,000 feet of climbing and descending, as well as an all-day party on top of the mountain with the stage start lines right next to the DJ.”
Spectators are welcome at the event and can catch a shuttle to the mountain for $5. Parking will be available at Elevate Fitness at the corner of South Main and Park. The shuttle will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
As for COVID-19 protocols, BME said they highly encourage all athletes (when not racing), teams, and spectators to wear face covering in order protect everyone in attendance.
Practice for race participants will be today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following streets will be closed to traffic over the weekend in Ironton: Main Street, from Russell to Reynolds, and West Wayne Street, from Shepherd to Main.
Tonight, there will also be music at the courthouse square in Ironton from 5-9:30 p.m. Jive Turkey will be playing along with special guests Endurance and Blackberry Jam. Parking with shuttle service will be available at Elevate Fitness.
The bike park, built by Jagged Axe Trail Design, just opened to the public on April 3. Entries to the race sold out within days.
“Designed by the same brainchild behind the awesome trails at Glorieta in Sante Fe, N.M., racers can expect a mix of tight, steep, and chunky tech, huge natural rock formations, and a roller coaster of trails that will leave them scratching their collective heads and wondering, ‘How in the world is the riding so good here!’” the BME site continued.
The Ironton race is the kick-off to the BME season. The other races will be in Big Sky, Montana; Winter Park, Colorado; Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado; and Brian Head, Utah.
Brandon Ontinveros, founder of the BME, posted a video this week to Facebook, thanking all those involved in making the race happen at Shepherd Mountain, including Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood, Chuck Correll and the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Gateway Off-Road Cyclists, and Jagged Axe Trail Design.
“It's been a ton of work,” Ontinveros said. “The locals there in Ironton have done a tremendous job in creating Shepherd Mountain Bike Park. So there's a lot of moving pieces that have gone into creating this event and we couldn't be more grateful to all those who were heavily involved in making this a reality.”
