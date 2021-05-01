Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in national spotlight this weekend

Tonight, there will also be music at the courthouse square in Ironton from 5-9:30 p.m. Jive Turkey will be playing along with special guests Endurance and Blackberry Jam. Parking with shuttle service will be available at Elevate Fitness.

The bike park, built by Jagged Axe Trail Design, just opened to the public on April 3. Entries to the race sold out within days.

“Designed by the same brainchild behind the awesome trails at Glorieta in Sante Fe, N.M., racers can expect a mix of tight, steep, and chunky tech, huge natural rock formations, and a roller coaster of trails that will leave them scratching their collective heads and wondering, ‘How in the world is the riding so good here!’” the BME site continued.

The Ironton race is the kick-off to the BME season. The other races will be in Big Sky, Montana; Winter Park, Colorado; Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado; and Brian Head, Utah.

Brandon Ontinveros, founder of the BME, posted a video this week to Facebook, thanking all those involved in making the race happen at Shepherd Mountain, including Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood, Chuck Correll and the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Gateway Off-Road Cyclists, and Jagged Axe Trail Design.

“It's been a ton of work,” Ontinveros said. “The locals there in Ironton have done a tremendous job in creating Shepherd Mountain Bike Park. So there's a lot of moving pieces that have gone into creating this event and we couldn't be more grateful to all those who were heavily involved in making this a reality.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

