The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is holding a Photographic Art class at 6 p.m. Thursday with the talented artist and photographer Gary Shipley.
Shipley will give the class a brief introduction into creating better results using readily available software and how to make photographs more worthy of viewing straight out of the camera.
"This is one of the greatest times in the history of photography to be involved," Shipley said. "With a huge array of relatively inexpensive cameras, the greatly lower cost of digital storage and software, anyone can learn the basics and develop their creativity to whatever level they desire."
Shipley said the greatest pictures can be taken with the best camera, namely the one readily available when the subject appears.
"Even cell phone cameras can be made to produce some spectacular results," Shipley said.
The class however is not designed to teach actual techniques but instead will introduce the audience to what is possible when using relatively inexpensive software.
"After reviewing some examples of my photos, we will dig into the nuts and bolts of how the software augments the photographer's vision," Shipley said. "So even someone who has never edited a photo before will learn something useful. Those with experience will learn even more about the underlying technology."
Shipley said Ansel Adams would spend an entire day making one print.
"Taking the actual picture took him only a few minutes, although he may have planned to be at the exact spot for the light for hours, producing the extended tone print was the creative part," Shipley said. "My thinking is that within many photos which look quite ordinary, lie hidden gems waiting to be extracted in post production."
Shipley said he has been interested in photography since he was a teenager and saved enough for a small Kodak box camera. He then went on to become a reporter for a local newspaper.
"I learned quite a bit from my editor and the lady who operated the darkroom facilities of the paper," Shipley said. "This expanded my view of photography and I began to think of it more creatively."
Shipley said in the 1970s he gave a brief shot at doing professional photography including having a home darkroom but ultimately decided he was too much of a perfectionist to make money in the profession and moved into the IT world.
"I say, be a goal-oriented photographer," Shipley said. "That means knowing why you're taking the picture, whether for family memories, to share on social media or hang in a gallery, all these purposes start with the basics."
Shipley said anyone can learn the basics and expand their view of our world.
"We all have innate creative abilities, and photography is a great way to express those feelings," Shipley said. "I rely on the maxim, it's not what you're taking the photograph of, but it's really how you see it that counts."
Shipley said his creativity begins before he even takes the photo.
"When seeing a historical building, landscape, etc., I begin to visualize the end result before ever taking the first frame," Shipley said. "Since I can't paint or draw my only choice is manipulation of the photo until it matches what I feel or want to draw out to the viewer's attention."
Shipley's workshop is free to the public and those attending need to bring nothing but their creative minds. Helpful CDs will be handed out at the end of the course with links and resources covered throughout the class.
