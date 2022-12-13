 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidewalk Glow returns to Caledonia Saturday

Caledonia prepares for night of shopping

Participating businesses will be open extra hours Saturday for the Sidewalk Glow Christmas Shopping Night, 5-8 p.m. in Caledonia.

The streets of the small village of Caledonia will be aglow with luminaria Saturday evening as 14 businesses stay open late, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., to give people a chance to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Originally starting in 2020 as a way for the village to celebrate its new walkway, the Sidewalk Glow gave people a chance to visit shops that normally close at 5 p.m. In its third year, more shops are participating than ever before, said organizers.

“The village is so beautiful at Christmas,” Old Village Mercantile owner Nina Gilliamsaid, “and so we thought it’d be a really great time for everybody to be able to shop.”

Gilliam said the Sidewalk Glow is a great way to finish five weeks' worth of Christmas events the village has been putting on. In the past month, the village held a cookie walk, a Christmas market at the village barn, and Grinchmas, along with other activities celebrating the Christmas season.

Businesses staying open late will be easily noticeable— the luminaria lead the way. Participating businesses will be offering specials, discounts, and some will being offering refreshments.

A jolly guest will be making an appearance for the special night at Caledonia Vintage and Gifts. Santa Claus will be at the store beginning at 5 p.m. 

During the evening, carolers led by string instrumentalist Ben Haugewood will be wandering around the village, lifting holiday spirits.

Haugewood works at Old Village Mercantile, but according to Gilliam, he is incredibly talented when it comes to music. Haugewood is an award-winning dulcimer player, but also plays the guitar and sings. Gilliam said the entire family is talented and they bring along a group of friends which gets larger every year. 

The first two years have seen solid attendance, according to Gilliam, who is looking forward to seeing people enjoy the quaintness of the village amid the backdrop of the soft glow of luminaria at night.

“The village is a Christmas destination,” said Gilliam. “It is perfect for Christmas and with all the stops and everybody participating the way they do, it makes it wonderful.”

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

