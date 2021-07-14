Singer, entertainer brings 'Wow' to Farmington

If you attended this year's Country Days or happened to drop in recently for a meal at Spokes or a glass of wine at Crown Valley or Twin Oaks, perhaps you've seen the entertainer who goes by the stage name of Kiki Wow. Or maybe you've stopped in to attend church at Penuel Fellowship. If so, you may very well have seen Kiki perform there, too.
Kiki Edenfield, who recently moved to Farmington with her husband Greg after decades of living in the state of California, quickly takes control of a room with her wide smile, hearty laugh and gregarious personality. She's got lots of stories to tell. Some she shares readily, others she's holding back for the book she plans to write someday.
No matter where you meet her, it's almost impossible to keep your eyes off her — Kiki is simply a force of nature.
"I’m originally from Columbus, Ohio," she said. "I’m one of 12 kids and I’m number nine. My mom and dad had six boys and six girls. So, I often joke that they ran out of names on number nine because my name is Kiki. My birth name was Kathleen, but my dad called me Kiki from the beginning, and no one has called me anything else since."
Leaving Ohio
Kiki recalls how at the age of 18 she bought a pantyhose truck with the words "Sheer Energy" emblazoned across it.
"I was in a band, and we scrapped off the ‘Legs’ part and kept the ‘Sheer Energy’ on the back," Kiki said, with a laugh. "We converted it into a little recording studio and then we left Ohio because at the time they didn’t have Facebook or anything like that. If you meant business and you really wanted to make it, you had to go to New York or California."
So, in a bid for fame and fortune, Kiki’s three-piece band, along with a soundman, headed for the West Coast. The first leg of the journey, however, turned out to be a short one.
"The battery died like 35 miles after we left — but we didn’t really know what the problem was," she said. "We just thought, ‘let’s just change the battery,’ and that’s what it was. We made it to Los Angeles, California, on Thanksgiving Day and all we had to eat was peanut butter and jelly — and California wine coolers.
"But we were so happy because we had made it! To get out of our hometown of Columbus and make it to the big city was a big accomplishment for us."
Unfortunately, the band broke up soon after their arrival to the Golden State.
"Because California has dog laws and we had three dogs with us, we had to split up and it was super expensive," Kiki explained. "We had no idea how much that it was going to cost us. We camped on Santa Monica Beach for a while because we didn’t really know where to go.
"The soundman went back to Michigan. It was an El Niño year — one of those rainy, rainy years. And you’re thinking, ‘where is sunny California?’ We ended up coming back to Ohio because some other band was using our name, of all things. We were called Citadel at the time. We had to do a ‘cease and desist.’ They were really bad, and they were giving us a bad name."
Neil Young
After returning to California, Kiki began looking for work and soon landed a job with one of the biggest names in rock ‘n roll.
"I took a bunch of temporary jobs because I wanted to learn how L.A. worked," she said. "It has a lot of sub-cities, so I was working in all these fabulous places and buildings. I have another skill set of office and organization that helped me survive. I worked for Neil Young and his attorney, who is the meanest man I’ve ever met in my life. But it was in Beverly Hills and I loved Neil Young, and I wanted to say I had worked for Neil Young."
Asked if she ever met the rocker personally, Kiki said, "I met Neil when we went to the Bridge School concerts and we talked on the phone, but he basically stayed up in Northern California on his ranches. He didn’t like L.A. at all. My boss was Irwin Osher, one of the biggest shark attorneys in the business who used to represent Sonny and Cher.
"It helped me to toughen up and learn stuff. At one point I was driving him in his Rolls Royce, like 'Miss Daisy.' We pulled up and I looked into the mirrored building on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. I’m thinking, ‘this is so cool!’ So, I asked him, ‘Would you scoot over so I can see myself?’”
Her stint with Neil Young and Irwin Osher eventually led to Kiki working for radio and television personality, producer, actor, and cultural icon, Dick Clark.
“I worked for Dick Clark for several years in labor relations and I worked on shows like The American Music Awards, The Country Music Awards, The Golden Globes — a lot of big shows — Bloopers even," Kiki said. "I fell in love with Dick Clark’s personal assistant and, so I got to be a little closer to Dick Clark than most other people. I stayed at his house at Malibu on the beach. He had a complete museum in his house of different artists he has helped.
"I also got to see how to run things in the most professional way — how the ‘behind the scenes’ are. From there I started working at Warner Brothers. I had worked at Warner Brothers Television for the vice president of labor relations and got to work on shows like West Wing, E.R., Friends, Gilmore Girls, Drew Carey — you know, just really great shows."
Studio stars
Kiki's job also provided her opportunities to observe the lives and activities of actors behind the scenes.
"On a good day I got to see George Clooney and Brad Pitt playing basketball," she said. "Each department gets a little golf cart, so you get to go to different stages. I handled conflicts on the set — I was a conflict resolution person if actors create drama. It was like the principal’s office for adults. Anyway, I was driving my little golf cart and saw them playing basketball. I had to slow drive by a couple of times!
"They also had great parties and it was really exciting to come from a small town and end up being around a lot of celebrities. I had to get them to sign their contract. I got to meet a lot of people. I got to be backstage when they won their awards on The Golden Globes and walk the stars through the kitchen to the Green Room. They’re all short — like Tom Cruise. They’re shorter than you could ever imagine."
Distractions
Returning to the subject of her music, Kiki said, "I’ve always been in bands. I wrote my first song after my dad died called 'Memories to Keep.' It’s a beautiful song. Everyone cried and said, 'you’ve got to record that song.' It took me 20 years to record that because I got involved with men and pot — I got distracted! That was kind of the life…the journey.
"I did that song and that CD burned in a fire — all of my music. When I worked for Dick Clark, my dog got hit by a car and was blinded. She bumped into a candle in our house, and it caught on fire. Dick Clark and the Clark family all pitched in and gave us some money, so we were able to get another house that we rented. This why I go by Kiki Wow, because there’s a lot of ‘wows’ involved in my story."
L.A. fatigue
After 20 years of traffic and show business, Kiki was getting tired of the L.A. lifestyle.
"It’s very fatiguing," she said. "My band was really good, but you had to buy the tickets. You paid to play. So, you had to pay $250 to just play somewhere like the Roxy. I played the Roxy, the Whiskey, the Troubadour — all of the places you wanted to say that you played. But you basically buy the tickets and then you have to sell them. It’s hard to get people to come out, pay $10-20 bucks to park, and then spend what it costs to drink and all that stuff."
Frustrations
According to Kiki, while the band was good and they all worked hard to break into the big time, their efforts often seemed to be too little, too late.
"We did everything," she said. "We had put together a concert at Royce Hall. We finally made a record — it took us years. We decided to print it on clear vinyl. Well, the day we got our records — they were stacked, and we were cheering and toasting — was the same day they took out record racks and put in CD racks. There was a lot of ‘at the end of the party’ or ‘at the end of the road of something.’ You finally arrived, but it was over. It turned out to be a good thing because we became collectors’ items to have, so we sold off all of our vinyl.
"It’s hard to be in the business. It’s hard to have a lot of people in the band. Everything about it is hard. You’ve got to love what you’re doing because you make so many sacrifices — but nothing good is worth achieving if you don’t have that. But then again, I think I was watching a documentary on Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and their second gig was Woodstock. Think about what that one gig did for them!"
Wine country
Kiki was working for Warner Brothers when she fell into a job opportunity in the Monterrey area.
"We went wine tasting and there was a ‘wine tasting manager wanted’ sign," she said. "I was joking with my girlfriends, ‘Hey, instead of handling conflicts on the set, wouldn’t it be cool to say, ‘do you want this wine or that wine?’ I approached the lady and said, ‘I started a club of Toastmasters. I graduated with a Distinguished Toastmasters Award because I love to tell stories.’ She said, ‘Well, I’d like to hire you on the spot,’ after we had talked for a while. I went back to Warner Brothers, and I quit my job. I was also a deejay for KCSM where I had a Bob Dylan show every Sunday for a couple of years. I ended up moving and going to Central California.
"Now I was manager of a tasting room and I kept saying, ‘We should do music here. You’ve got this beautiful place.’ After six months, the other tasting room manager wanted to come back and so they hired her back and they just flicked me to the curb. I was like, ‘Well, wait a second, I worked at Warner Brothers in labor relations. You have to give me a verbal warning. You took me out to dinner and said how good sales were — and they were up 30%. You bought me a steak dinner. How could this be now? You didn’t give me a written thing. You didn’t tell me how I could improve — you just flicked me to the curb. My whole life’s up here!’"
Public access TV
Kiki bounced back by getting her feet wet with public access television, a form of non-commercial mass media where anyone can create content television programming which is then narrowcasted through cable TV specialty channels.
"I learned how to shoot — you can use their equipment," Kiki said. "So, I went up and down the coast of Central California. In March and April, all of Pacific Grove turns into pink florescent — beautiful! So, I shot all this nature footage. I went down to Big Sur, and I put it to my music, which is back to nature. I got it on TV and then I became a producer there. I have always produced shows. I have always done music. For six years I was a video host at this place called Kulak's Woodshed. It was like Woodstock in a coffee house.
"People would clamber in from all over the world because it was a live webcast. So, you could show your mom, ‘you know, here’s my new song.’ She could live in another state and write back to you. This was right around when MTV was getting up and going, so it was a few years back. I took the audience from 36 people to 36,000 and now it’s a wonderful operation. I was doing that and also working at Warner Brothers and also had the Bob Dylan show. I usually have four or five jobs going at the same time."
Carmel Valley
"When I went up to Central California, I managed another tasting room," Kiki said. "It was in Carmel Valley — kind of in the middle of nowhere. It was 15 miles from Carmel. It was an awesome little town that no one really knew about. All of the people that I had hosted at Kulak’s that were going on tour up to San Francisco would call me and say, ‘Hey, you got anything going on?’ because I was always putting shows on. I would have them come to this little town and everybody came to the shows. Pretty soon I had to turn people away because there was not enough room.
"I found this little Mexican restaurant that had a courtyard. After five or six years of getting off the ground it was so popular because I figured out that if I did a $10 cover charge, they each could get a free drink — a beer or Margareta. Of course, everybody would eat then, so it helped the restaurant, and I gave all the money to the band. They could easily make $800 to $1,000 out in the middle of nowhere. Then somebody complained and the county shut it down."
Kiki ended up on the front page of the paper because she had garnered a lot of public support in her fight against the local politicians.
"The county said, ‘If you can find out what this restaurant did before 1963, if they had music there, we can grandfather it in," she said. "Otherwise, you can pay us this amount and have music. There’s always the sticky finger situation. I did some research and found out that there was music there, and in fact, that The Beatles had eaten at that restaurant. Joan Baez was dating Bob Dylan, and her sister lived out there, so The Beatles came to visit and that was the first time they had Mexican food. I was like, ‘I’m walking on holy ground!’ I had notoriety because I had found out all this stuff and they ended up grandfathering us in."
Booking agent
Kiki started her own company and branched out into a new career as a booking agent.
"I booked about 300 bands while I was in that area," she said. "The Monterrey area is like the hub of special events, and so they always needed music. During that time, I was living in a beautiful home overlooking the mountains. I tripped over my blind dog and sliced the artery in my left hand, and I couldn’t play music anymore.
"That’s how I became a booker. I wanted to be around music. That’s what I did. It was all I’d ever known. I became known for putting shows together and I put some tremendous talent on the stage. To me, doing that is like church because it doesn’t matter what politics, what color, race. It doesn’t matter what sex … anything. Everyone is having fun at the same time. I just got a kick out of that!"
Return to music
Kiki believed she would never be able to play an instrument again, but some of her friends put together a benefit concert to pay for an operation on her hand.
"Four years later, I can play again," she said. "I was recording a record before I left Southern California. I was finished recording but I needed to master it. One of the artists that I had helped, recommended that I go to this guy named Greg Edenfield who had worked with everybody from Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, U2, Barbra Streisand and Paul Simon. I met him and it was a love at first sight kind of thing. We had a long-distance relationship for 14 years and we just got married four years ago.
"We started a little ‘School of Rock’ and we had kids play at our wedding. It was just fantastic, and I’ve been teaching water aerobics for about 32 years, so it was a combination of musicians and all the people that I know that made the whole thing happen. Now that he’s here, we have started our own company — and I didn’t even know he plays drums the way he plays drums! So, this is a new facet of our relationship."
A new start
"As I booked all these bands, I knew who were the better players — and they ended up playing with me," Kiki said. "I have two background singers that we call the Wowettes. Our last name is Edenfield, but we go by The Fields of Eden.
"I also have Kiki and the Wowettes. Greg had all of his equipment, so we rented a barn in Central California, and he converted it into a studio, and we started having local musicians go there. The cost of living is so expensive. We ended up having to pay for the studio and our home. You’ve got to come up with a lot of money in 30 days.
"Then COVID hit. It was kind of a combination because they were having fires out there. We had this beautiful home with a million-dollar view and one hill over you could see all the fires. The next thing you know we had the firemen knocking on our door saying we had to evacuate, so we had to find a place for all of our stuff — and the barn had to evacuate too.
"Now, everything we have is being threatened — and there’s COVID in addition. We couldn’t play anywhere, and everything was shut down. Everything we did was social, and that was all cut off. Next thing you know, we’re in someone’s extra bedroom trying to figure out how long we were going to be there and what we were going to do."
A new location
Kiki began looking for a new, more affordable, place for the couple to live and work.
"I tried Idaho because I like potatoes," she said. "I was looking at Colorado and New Mexico. We loved California. We both had been there for many years. Traffic gets to you. Tourism gets to you. A part of us just wanted to have a place where we could have a studio — something that was more manageable, or less liberal.
"If you have different views than people, you kind of get ex-communicated. We happen to be conservative and love the Lord. Even having the American flag is offensive to some people. He’s from Georgia and I’m from Ohio. I think deep down, that never leaves you. You can see an underbelly of show business that you just don’t like anymore. It’s competitive and backbiting."
Help from a friend
"We have a friend who lives in the area named Larry Booth," Kiki said. "He and his wife, Joy, run Camp Penuel.
"Greg used to tour with Larry in a Christian band, but he stopped playing drums to raise his kids. He was a single parent. When we were getting married, Greg said he really wanted to see if Larry would marry us. Larry and Joy came out to California to marry us, and it was phenomenal. He gave the best marriage ceremony you could ever imagine. While we were looking for a place, Larry asked Greg, ‘Why don’t you come out to this area? I have a recording studio in my home and not using it.’
"He offered to help us look around. I had him look at a few houses in Farmington and he would videotape them for us. I finally found this one house and I was like, ‘look at this porch!’ We got really excited — it looked brand new! No one had lived in the house for 10 years. Larry went over to look at it and said, ‘I really think you guys are going to like this.’ We bought the house online, sight unseen."
Move to Farmington
"We came here at the end of November wide-eyed, and bushy-tailed," Kiki said. "We were super excited at this time in our lives to be able to own a home.
"God made all of these things happen because it was divine. On the first of January, the neighbor’s tree fell into our new house. I thought there was an earthquake. He said, ‘They don’t have earthquakes here.’ There’s always something to ruffle your feathers, but I’m pretty good at weathering things. I got training from growing up with 12 kids.
"Greg and I went to Larry’s church, Penuel Fellowship. We have the greatest band with the best personalities. Personalities are half your battle when you have a band. There’s no ego, there’s no nothing. We have three-part harmony. I couldn’t have planned all this. It’s divine intervention. We play on Sundays at Camp Penuel. I also perform at Spokes, Twin Oaks, Crown Valley and wherever I can."
Kiki said she and her husband are excited about their new venture, Wow Pro Audio and Entertainment.
They provided sound and lighting at Country Days and are looking for other events and venues where their many services can be utilized. They can also record songs, albums, books and podcasts. For more information, call 831-235-7662 or visit her Facebook page, Kiki Whitman (Kiki Wow).
