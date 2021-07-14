Singer, entertainer brings 'Wow' to Farmington

"When I went up to Central California, I managed another tasting room," Kiki said. "It was in Carmel Valley — kind of in the middle of nowhere. It was 15 miles from Carmel. It was an awesome little town that no one really knew about. All of the people that I had hosted at Kulak’s that were going on tour up to San Francisco would call me and say, ‘Hey, you got anything going on?’ because I was always putting shows on. I would have them come to this little town and everybody came to the shows. Pretty soon I had to turn people away because there was not enough room.

"I found this little Mexican restaurant that had a courtyard. After five or six years of getting off the ground it was so popular because I figured out that if I did a $10 cover charge, they each could get a free drink — a beer or Margareta. Of course, everybody would eat then, so it helped the restaurant, and I gave all the money to the band. They could easily make $800 to $1,000 out in the middle of nowhere. Then somebody complained and the county shut it down."

Kiki ended up on the front page of the paper because she had garnered a lot of public support in her fight against the local politicians.