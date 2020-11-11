Singer overcomes vocal injury, releases EP

“I’ve been in intense speech therapy and vocal rehabilitation with an amazing team of specialists based out of Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. After a solid year of therapy, I am thrilled to say that I have made virtually a complete recovery.

"So, while 'The Real Thing' has been an incredible creative outlet throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, it is also a huge triumph for me in the sense that I overcame this vocal disorder. This is the first music that I have released since my diagnosis and recovery.”

In addition to being overjoyed that his singing career isn’t over, Pruneau believes he has an important message to share with others who might find themselves in the same situation.

“I think it's important to bring an awareness, especially to singers, that an injury is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “It is something you work through and fix with the right team of professionals. As Dr. Gupta says, ‘We don't shame athletes when they are injured, but for some reason there is an incredible amount of guilt and shame associated with injuries as a vocalist.”

"The Real Thing" is being released Friday on all major music platforms, with physical and signed copies available at brettpruneaumusic.com. Preorders are now being accepted.

