Sips and meteors at Washington State Park

From Friday evening into Saturday morning, park guests will be able to enjoy an evening of stargazing with a focus on the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park.

The Perseids are an annual meteor event occurring in the months of July and August, with the peak usually occurring during Aug. 11-13. The visibility rate typically is greatest in the hours before dawn, but a few can be spotted in the sky before midnight depending on conditions. The name Perseids comes from the constellation Perseus.

This year’s meteor shower is also accompanied with the last supermoon of the year, which will reach its peak Thursday night into Friday morning.

For the overnight experience, guests can camp out in the state park’s Big River Day-Use Area Friday into Saturday. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, park staff will present meteor-theme activities and Edge-Clif Vineyard of Potosi will have free samples for those able to drink. Check-out from the Day-Use Area is at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The camping area is for tents only, and each site can accommodate up to six people and parking for one vehicle. No individual campfires, RVs, or generators will be allowed. The amenities include a pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits, but no flush toilets or electricity.

The state park’s office is located on Highway 21, a little more than 14 miles northeast of Potosi. Advance reservations are required in order to attend the event, which include a nonrefundable fee of $10 per campsite registration. To register, contact the park office at 636-586-5768, or online through the Washington State Park website under the events tab. Registration is available through Thursday.