Small town, big talent

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, that’s 62.5 days out of the year.
This is the minimal amount of time Dr. Kevin White dedicates to each Baby Boomer Concert series. He’s the mastermind behind this extremely creative and unique event.
The Bonne Terre resident grew up in Desloge. He says he was “ever-so-lucky to come through the North County school system at precisely the right time.”
He learned all of the fundamentals of music on his trumpet and early musicianship from Bill McCaleb, his then-band director at North County.
“At this time and even before, I liked music, but not as something that I would have chosen as a career,” said White.
When he was a sophomore at North County High School, the school system had expanded and another band director was added to the curriculum. McCaleb continued to teach beginning band middle school students. Dennis McBride took over leadership of the high school band.
White’s life changed at that moment. Over the next three years, McBride put the school on the map with each instrumental group the school had available, especially the jazz ensemble.
Under McBride’s direction, the high school jazz band went on to earn awards as one of the top high school jazz bands locally, in the state and across the Midwest.
“Mr. McBride was an excellent instructor,” said White. “He was a cool, fun, hip, but no-nonsense director and one heck of a trumpet player.”
Before he arrived at North County, McBride played and taught at the Stan Kenton summer camps and was an accomplished performer.
“None of us knew this until he finally played a solo feature at one of our concerts,” said White.
While he “played the trumpet a little better than average,” White had no idea of the sounds that could be generated with the trumpet until he heard McBride play.
“He undeniably lit a fire underneath me,” said White.
McBride created the amazingly successful Mineral Area Jazz Festival, which later became the Mineral Area College Jazz Festival. He brought in a vast number of bands throughout the state who were attracted to this massive musical event, along with seasoned professionals from across the U.S.
White and other students were fortunate enough to work and perform with these musicians locally in concert.
McBride taught White about music theory, chords and big band arranging. He gave White the opportunity to write some pieces for the band, which were later performed in concerts. He even had White to create horn arrangements that supplemented the school’s jazz vocal group when they toured, which was later on an album.
“I was enthusiastically inspired by the man and wanted music to be my career,” said White, “which all would have come crashing downward without the backing of my mom and dad.”
Once his parents found out his life was changing and he had become obsessed with music, jazz and trumpet, they “jumped on the bandwagon and supported me with their time, guidance, financial help and love.”
White worked as a full-time band director at three different school systems in between each level of his work during college.
He earned a bachelor’s degree of music education from Murray State University in Kentucky. From his work there, White said he “became a much better all-around player, learned a lot, met many wonderful new friends, had the time of my life, and met my first wife Jill.”
White said his luck continued because Jill was not only an upper-level musician but “much better than I would ever hope to be” and one of the kindest, most caring people he had ever met.
Next, White pursued his master’s degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. He said it was great to be married to Jill while living and attending school in Louisiana. He described the event as a “delightful two-year experience where I learned much more about many things musical and otherwise.”
Highlights of White’s time in New Orleans included time spent in the university’s superior music department, the city’s rich history and food, weather and overall atmosphere. He was also hired to perform in the professional New Orleans Saints house band at each NFL home game. In addition, he was invited to play with a group of musicians as well as personally played for Pope John Paul II during his historic visit to the U.S.
As he pursued his doctoral of music degree from University of South Carolina, White said his last teacher and mentor for his degree turned out to be his best teacher in his entire educational life. He also played gigs with dance bands all across the Southeast U.S. every weekend for about six years.
White said getting called to play trumpet professionally with many name groups such as the Temptations, Four Tops, O’Jays, Toni Tennille (Captain & Tennille), Box Tops, Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus, and the Tommy Dorsey and Guy Lombardo orchestras was incredible.
He returned to the Parkland in 1999 to teach in the music department at MAC. He was music department chair for the past 17 years and is now the coordinator of the music department.
His time spent at MAC has included changing the setup of the older-style community college music department to operate like the first two years of a four-year university music program. He added applied lessons, or one-on-one instruction, for voice and every instrument, including jazz and composition. He created a new music course numbering system so music majors could take four levels of applied lessons and four levels of each music ensemble. Other additions included implemented music forum, a weekly student recital hour, and music juries and the department’s semester-ending public honor recital for the top achievers in applied lessons.
White has regularly taught classes in music theory, sight singing and ear training, trumpet, piano for jazz, appreciation of music, and history and form of rock music.
In addition, White created MAC’s student classic rock group “Heritage” (2000-2006).
He also formed the “Studio Music” ensemble course at MAC, which brought many memorable and unique concerts to the school throughout the years including the Beatles Show, Eagles Show, James Bond Show, American Graffiti Show, History of Country Music Show, Terrific TV Theme Transmission Show, and more.
At MAC, White created MACFlix in 2012, the presentation of big-screen old movies made free to the students and community. The fall semesters were drive-in style, with a large screen hung from the trees in the quad to show entertaining films from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Spring semesters included a large widescreen presentation of classic films from movie history in MAC’s theater.
Now, White continues doing what he loves – playing his trumpet – in the MAC Kicks Band. He has been playing in this community band for more than 20 years. He has also been part of the MAC community concert band for the past 14 years.
He lives in Bonne Terre with wife Rheannon, owner of Bella Luxe Photography, and their daughter Audrey, 8. White also has a daughter, Emma, 24, with his first wife Jill who passed away in 2002. Emma lives in St. Louis and works full-time as an artist for different venues in the city, including Six Flags where she currently works the most. In addition, she works part-time at her online fashion store. For Baby Boomer concerts, she coordinates and operates the overhead media screen.
White met Rheannon at the MAC Studio Music Show “The Big, Big, Big, Big, Big Beatles Show.” In addition to the entire MAC workforce and students, the Studio Music Shows were open to the community. The Beatles multimedia tribute in 2009 was the first studio show ever, with more than 100 people involved.
“This girl, who for her age, had no right to know so much about the Beatles (more than me),” said White. “I just didn’t get it.”
He said the two talked about the show, which led to a friendship and eventually dating and their marriage in July 2011, “a week before Baby Boomers IX was scheduled. Luckily, I had just completed the show in the nick of time.”
“To an outsider, it may seem that we may look like we do not belong together because I was born a little closer to the fall of the Roman empire,” said White, jokingly, “but I can only say that each day has been great.”
He said Rheannon is a “special person who is my best friend and she literally makes me laugh out loud every single day. Even though I am a real student of all types of humor, I’m an extreme hard sale at laughing out loud, but she seems to be the only person who can do it.”
White said his wife is an excellent flutist but also sings, plays alto saxophone, drums and percussion. In past Baby Boomer concerts, she has been seen doing each of these as well as photographing the amazing musicians at the concerts.
“She keeps me in check, grounded, cheers me on and puts up with me,” he said.
Whether it’s the Baby Boomer Concert series, teaching students at MAC, playing in the Kicks community band, or his latest involvement – teaching students at the newly-created Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy – White is a musical genius.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal