Small town, big talent

“I was enthusiastically inspired by the man and wanted music to be my career,” said White, “which all would have come crashing downward without the backing of my mom and dad.”

Once his parents found out his life was changing and he had become obsessed with music, jazz and trumpet, they “jumped on the bandwagon and supported me with their time, guidance, financial help and love.”

White worked as a full-time band director at three different school systems in between each level of his work during college.

He earned a bachelor’s degree of music education from Murray State University in Kentucky. From his work there, White said he “became a much better all-around player, learned a lot, met many wonderful new friends, had the time of my life, and met my first wife Jill.”

White said his luck continued because Jill was not only an upper-level musician but “much better than I would ever hope to be” and one of the kindest, most caring people he had ever met.

Next, White pursued his master’s degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. He said it was great to be married to Jill while living and attending school in Louisiana. He described the event as a “delightful two-year experience where I learned much more about many things musical and otherwise.”