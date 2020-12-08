Socially distanced seating, face masks part of this year’s Nutcracker

In the four decades of the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre (YPPAT), its members have never experienced a year like 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many activities and arts-related programs to come to an abrupt standstill this past spring. Many organizations have not yet resumed activities or are only operating on a limited basis.
Shortly after auditions were held in August and practices began in September, Kimberly Gavin Anderson, creator of YPPAT, said this year’s Nutcracker performance would be “more vitally important than any season in our 40-year history.”
Little did Anderson realize that months later in December, the YPPAT’s live Nutcracker show would be one of only two performances still happening in the entire state of Missouri.
The organization has encountered and successfully conquered difficulties along the way. Safety precautions were put into place.
It’s now production week for the alternating cast of about 125 and crew members. All cast and crew members will be wearing facial coverings at all times, including while performing.
For the audience, they will be socially distanced in seating as well as required to wear facial coverings.
This year’s Nutcracker performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening and Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. at Farmington’s Centene Center. Tickets are on sale now at the Farmington Civic Center. (See box for details.)
The organization has an additional opportunity for anyone who is not able to see a performance in person. Any of this year’s Nutcracker performances can now be livestreamed through a Pay Per View option through Milestone Images. The cost is $25 per performance and can be paid via PayPal or with a debit or credit card. Each performance is accessed through a separate link. A DVD of the recorded performance can also be purchased to enjoy at a later time.
YPPAT is a non-profit 501(c) organization formed in 1981 to let local dancers be part of a large-scale, semi-professional production.
“This year of 2020, our students and our community need a joyful outlet to find celebration,” said Anderson. “The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition, and the community will embrace this tradition knowing the value it brings to young, growing artists and the patrons who are transformed in the magic of the theatre.”
