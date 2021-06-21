Some residents brave heat for Moses Austin Festival

The 32nd Annual Moses Austin Festival kicked off Thursday at the Potosi Lions Fairgrounds off Highway 185, starting with Show Me Amusements’ carnival rides and worked its way through two very hot days Friday and Saturday.
Festival Organizer Kris Richards spoke Saturday morning about how the event was progressing considering all the changes they went through this year.
“Usually it’s on the streets downtown,” he said. “Here we have plenty of room and parking to be together and separate.”
Richards said that Thursday night was just carnival rides, so it was called “Carnival Night." Friday night was the Billy Joe Boyer Car Show, held downtown to keep the cars on pavement at the courthouse and Town Square parking lot.
“We had 29 cars and a little music,” he said. “While that was going on, we had rides going on down here and vendors setting up. We also had some music onstage.”
For most of the event, Richards said the heat has been their main battle.
“The way the setup is, there’s plenty of places to find some shade, sit down and take a break. It’s gone fine considering what we’ve gone through and what we’re going through. I would consider the turnout to be moderate.”
This year, on Saturday morning, the Farm Bureau, FFA and 4-H held a workshop type of event for area youth getting their livestock projects ready for the Washington County Fair to be held later in the year.
“It’s an opportunity for the kids to show the animals that they will show at the fair,” Richards said. “This morning they had a class and told them some of the things that judges look for with animals.”
Later in the morning, the exhibitors were given tips on how to actually show the animals. Richards said that the attendees will receive awards for their show attempts instead of the animals receiving prizes.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com