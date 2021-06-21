Some residents brave heat for Moses Austin Festival

The 32nd Annual Moses Austin Festival kicked off Thursday at the Potosi Lions Fairgrounds off Highway 185, starting with Show Me Amusements’ carnival rides and worked its way through two very hot days Friday and Saturday.

Festival Organizer Kris Richards spoke Saturday morning about how the event was progressing considering all the changes they went through this year.

“Usually it’s on the streets downtown,” he said. “Here we have plenty of room and parking to be together and separate.”

Richards said that Thursday night was just carnival rides, so it was called “Carnival Night." Friday night was the Billy Joe Boyer Car Show, held downtown to keep the cars on pavement at the courthouse and Town Square parking lot.

“We had 29 cars and a little music,” he said. “While that was going on, we had rides going on down here and vendors setting up. We also had some music onstage.”

For most of the event, Richards said the heat has been their main battle.

“The way the setup is, there’s plenty of places to find some shade, sit down and take a break. It’s gone fine considering what we’ve gone through and what we’re going through. I would consider the turnout to be moderate.”