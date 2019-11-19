Sound UnLimited, featuring experienced musicians Gary Presley and John Pyatt, is coming to Homan Hall in Marquand on Saturday.
The ultimate duo will appear, ready to impress with guitar, violin, piano, trumpet and vocals to match. The doors will open at 6 p.m. A meal catered by Brewen Catering will be at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 per person and reserved seating is recommended. Those wishing to purchase tickets can call 573-783-5262 or 573-783-5438.
Pyatt and Presley have been performing together since they met in the college orchestra. Since then, they have performed with many St. Louis favorites including Jim Widner, Jim Manley, Russ David, Jeanne Trevor, Willie Akins and many more.
"We met in the SEMO (Southeast Missouri State University) orchestra string bass section in the '60s," Pyatt said. "We've been performing together since the late '60s and are probably the longest musical partnership in St. Louis."
The duo plays a variety of music including Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Billy Joel, Michael Buble, Elvis, Dean Martin and other American legends.
Presley said the two use tracks, but they are written and arranged to take advantage of their live instrumentation.
"I started out on violin playing classical music and got interested in pop and rock as a teen when I picked up the guitar," Presley said. "Jazz became a lifelong favorite and, in recent years, I have learned the gypsy styles of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappeli. For kicks I currently play some fiddle and sing in a country group."
Presley said he can play almost anything with strings and has an extensive collection of instruments.
"We have a huge repertoire and feature many styles," Presley said. "We tend to interact with our audiences and share stories about the music. Our shows tend to be spontaneous, based on the audience response."
One thing is for sure, no matter what style of music you enjoy, Sound UnLimited will have something for everyone.
"The vibe of this show is such that the performance moves the audience, and the performers encourage everyone to sing along, get up and dance or just sway in their seats," Program Director Denny Ward said. "These gentleman interact more like siblings than friends, which is always entertaining and light-hearted. Most of all, I love to hear them harmonize."
Presley said he enjoys performing for any audience, but a good audience brings out energy and creativity that improves his performance.
"Our unique blend of musical styles and our custom arrangements where we incorporate bass, drums, strings and Latin instruments, makes our duo sound like a five-piece band," Pyatt said. "While most will just listen there is an ample dance floor and we personally love to see dancing."
Ward said guests should anticipate a concert atmosphere with casual commentary and expert musicality. He said there will be an intermission during the performance.
Presley said music is one skill that can last a lifetime.
"It is never too late or early to learn or improve if you love music," Presley said. "With all the tools available today there has never been a better time to learn. Go for it."
Pyatt said the best advice he could give would be to find a great teacher, listen to recordings of the greats, and practice.
To meet both Gary Presley and John Pyatt come out to Homan Hall Performing Arts Center on Saturday For a preview of their music visit https://www.reverbnation.com/soundunlimited/songs
Marquand Development does hold a consumption license which allows guest who would like beverages other than water and tea to bring those in with them. The Homan Hall Performing Arts Center is funded in part by Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies and Missouri Arts Council.
