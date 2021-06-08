Sounds of summer to hit Columbia Park

The executive director of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, Tammi Coleman, said she’s looked forward to the concert series every year for the past couple of decades.

“I enjoy being outside, it’s relaxing, and great to see so many people show up. We see a whole array of people,” said Coleman. “The hillside is packed, there’s easily one or two hundred people.”

The seating is first-come, first-serve – Coleman said often, she’s seen families with small children choosing to sit closer to stage, so kids can dance. There's parking in designated spaces and along the road that winds through the hilly park.

Concessions are sometimes available at the alcohol-free concerts. If the weather seems uncooperative, it’s best to call 573-431-0478 or check the Parks & Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

