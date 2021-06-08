Sounds of summer to hit Columbia Park

Columbia Park in Park Hills will be yet again a summer mecca for great music under a canopy of trees and stars. All it needs is people, their lawn chairs or blankets, and their love of live, local entertainment.
The Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with Tailgate Troubadours at the Columbia Park Amphitheater. All concerts are free to the public and held at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater —with the exception of the Fourth of July concert held at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex before the fireworks display.
This summer’s lineup was arranged by the Parks & Rec Department.
- June 11 concert, sponsored by US Bank, will feature new local band Tailgate Troubadours and their country sound.
- June 25 concert, sponsored by First State Community Bank, features classic rock and Elvis impersonator Johnny Harra Jr.
- July 4, Party Pro DJ will provide the musical backdrop for good times beginning at 6 p.m. at the Park Hills Sports Complex, before the city’s fireworks display after dusk. Domino’s Pizza is the sponsor of Party Pro DJ.
- July 16 concert, sponsored by Raising a Village, features the music of Tom Petty as performed by Last Dance.
- July 30 concert, sponsored by Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, features the blues, R&B and soul sounds of Soulard Blues Band.
- Aug. 6 concert, sponsored by The Brush & Needle Art Gallery & Tattoo Studio, features Black Diamond with Shannon Cox. A mix of classic and modern country will be performed.
The executive director of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, Tammi Coleman, said she’s looked forward to the concert series every year for the past couple of decades.
“I enjoy being outside, it’s relaxing, and great to see so many people show up. We see a whole array of people,” said Coleman. “The hillside is packed, there’s easily one or two hundred people.”
The seating is first-come, first-serve – Coleman said often, she’s seen families with small children choosing to sit closer to stage, so kids can dance. There's parking in designated spaces and along the road that winds through the hilly park.
Concessions are sometimes available at the alcohol-free concerts. If the weather seems uncooperative, it’s best to call 573-431-0478 or check the Parks & Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.