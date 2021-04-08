Space Museum celebrates Grissom's birthday

Mullins said the goal is to make this celebration of honoring Grissom’s birthday an annual event.

Later during his career, Grissom was selected to go to space aboard the Liberty Bell 7. He became a member of the Mercury Seven astronaut team when he was selected by NASA as one of seven Project Mercury astronauts to be the first American in space.

“Gus was our second American astronaut and in the words of the other astronauts, he was the ‘astronauts’ astronaut,’” said Mullins.

Mullins explained that Grissom is “somewhat the patron saint” of The Space Museum due to close connections they have with the Grissom family.

According to Mullins, Grissom was one of the seven original astronauts. But because he was so good at what he did, he was chosen to command the first flights of Gemini and Apollo.

“Had he not died in the Apollo 1 fire, it is believed he would have been first on the moon,” said Mullins.

Grissom died in 1967 with two other astronauts during a pre-flight fire during a training exercise.