On March 16, the Bonne Terre Space Museum will host astronauts, authors, and even a public television celebrity as part of their “Show Me Space” event, to celebrate the grand opening of a new addition called the Grissom Center.
The Grissom Center will honor the legacy of Gus Grissom. NASA has contributed more than $23 million in donations to the Bonne Terre Space Museum, most of which are housed in the Grissom Center.
“They include space suits, space tools, artifacts, original launch control consoles and more. Many have been flown in actual missions,” Space Museum President Earl Mullins said.
The Grissom Center is 5,000 feet – five times as large as the current Space Museum on the other side of Heritage Hall.
“We still won’t be able to fit everything in it,” Mullins said, to give some indication of the size of his collection. “We even have a pavilion outside with a flight simulator that is under restoration and other artifacts from the shuttle launch pad that are too large to bring inside."
“The plan for the original museum is to be focused on pop cultural artifacts,” Mullins said, “and also serve as a resources center for those doing research.”
He wants to make it a research center for students.
“The museum is full of world class items you would have to drive to Houston, Cape Canaveral, or Johnson to see,” he said, referring to space centers that draw in thousands of people a month, conduct research for NASA, and even launch rockets.
Through the museum’s outreach, they have reached thousands of children and adults and are expanding beyond the state. They presented at the Exxon Mobile Children’s Festival in Texas, where over the course of four days they inspired 20,000 people.
Mullins has expressed excitement about the lineup at Show Me Space.
“They’re not just stuffy intellectuals,” he said. “They’re very approachable, and Rob Kelso (a director of space flight) will tell some funny stories about animals.”
In attendance will be Grissom’s brother Lowell, and his sons Scott and Mark. The author of a biography on Grissom, George Leopold, will also host a book signing.
Also in attendance will be astronauts who are Missouri natives: Charles Walker, Linda Godwin, Richard Richards, and Thomas Akers.
Janet Ivey, who hosts and helped create an award-winning TV series called “Janet’s Planet” that originally aired on PBS, and which explores a different scientific topic each episode.
The first event at Show Me Space will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., and from 10:30 a.m. to noon there will be a tour. Kelso will speak at 1 p.m., and then the dignitaries will host a panel discussion at 2 p.m. Afterward, attendees will be free to visit with them.
Mullins asserted that all of the funds go directly to the museum, and none is used as personal money. Everyone who works there is a volunteer.
“We are an all volunteer organization and no one takes a salary or a single dime from the proceeds,” he said. “Everything is invested in our continual growth and outreach. Even the proceeds of the coming event will be plowed back into the organization and infrastructure.
“We are definitely not in this for the money. As long as we continue to receive public support and can retain enough funds to keep the lights on and continue to grow we will be more than happy.”
All of guests at the event are coming as volunteers, and the money for the tickets will be used to help pay for their lodging and travel.
Tickets can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/show-me-space-tickets-54031726348 at $30 for adults, and $10 for children ages 10 and under. Questions can be received at 573-631-2546 or 573-701-5639.
