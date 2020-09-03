Spend a day at LaChance Vineyards

"We pride ourselves on producing wines that will compare with highly acclaimed wine producing regions around the world," Harold said.

His passion for wine proved heritable as Hayden now expresses interest in the family's business. Perhaps a Hamby will use the property for generations to come. Today, they have roughly 12 acres of vines with plans to expand in the future, and the family's Jefferson County farming roots continue to run deep. This year, Hamby Farms was named Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year for the State of Missouri for their work on the winery's agricultural side.

Harold's love for wine and Show-Me State agriculture drives him to share Missouri wines with others and showcase it on a larger stage. In 2018, LaChance wines graced gift bags at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards and in-room welcome gifts during Oscar weekend for presenters and celebrities staying at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons.

"We want everyone to know that great grapes and great wines are being produced in Missouri," Harold said.