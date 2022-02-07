Spirit Airlines begins international service to Cancun

Spirit Airlines has added Cancun to its destinations available at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

Spirit is the latest airline to fly internationally from STL with direct service to Cancun, Mexico. The airline inaugurated service from STL with four flights in May and began service to three more destinations in November.

Spirit’s flight to Cancun will depart daily at 6:30 a.m. from Concourse C. The airline will also provide a daily return flight from Cancun that is scheduled to arrive at 2:03 p.m.

“Spirit Airlines' continued growth at St. Louis Lambert International is a great way to end this remarkable year,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL airport director. “In March, the airline announced its arrival at STL, and today it flies to eight destinations. We are grateful to see Spirit’s commitment to this region.”

“We sincerely appreciate the warm welcome Spirit has received in St. Louis, and we’re thrilled to continue investing in additional convenient, non-stop flights to fun destinations,” said Nick Bartolotta, senior director of network planning for Spirit Airlines.

Cancun, the Mexican city located on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea, is known for its beaches, numerous resorts and nightlife. It becomes Spirit’s latest destination from STL, which now includes: Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Spirit’s flights allow STL travelers to catch nonstop flights to eight cities—and connections throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean— often offering lower fares and on-time performance.

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are three of Spirit's biggest cities, which means nonstop flights from STL come with easy connections throughout the United States. Fort Lauderdale is also Spirit's largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, providing access to 16 countries.

Spirit continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases. This year, 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes joined the airline’s Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry. Next year, Spirit plans to accept another 24 new planes.

