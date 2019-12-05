In downtown Ste. Genevieve there is a little, sweet shop that has been around for a long time but shifted its course seven years ago when Nichole French bought the shop.
In October of 2013, French bought Sweet Things Sweet Shop in the charming downtown of Ste. Genevieve and began running it with her mom.
“It was really something that just happened,” explained French. “I graduated from college with my teaching degree and had plans of doing that.
“However, my parents who live in Ste. Gen. noticed that the candy shop was for sale and approached me about buying it.
“It was really something I did on a whim, and it has become my full-time job,” said French.
French went on to say that she trained with the previous owner for about a week and after that it was really a “sink or swim” situation.
French and her mom split up who does what at the shop and it helps the shop run smoothly.
“On my end of things, I really enjoy ordering what we will have in the shop,” said French. “I like picking out things for the store and trying to find items that I think the customers will like.
A portion of the sweet treats sold are homemade by Nichole and her mom. A few of these treats include S’mores squares, chocolate-dipped Nutter Butters, chocolate-dipped Rice Krispie treats and caramel apples which are only offered on the weekend.
Sweet Things is more than just a shop that offers a variety of sweet candies and treats. It also has a selection of children’s books and toys that offers the delightful atmosphere of stepping into a vintage candy store and toy shop.
“We get a good amount of kids in after-school groups who will come on Fridays, almost like a reward for the week,” said French.
Even though Sweet Things is settled in a cozy town, they have customers from all over the state and the country.
“I actually have a lady in Chicago who will call and ask us to prepare certain things for her depending on the season, and she’ll pick it up for her family when she comes through,” added French.
French isn’t originally from the Ste. Genevieve area, and she explained that running the candy shop has allowed her to form a lot of relationships with people in the community that she probably would not have it wasn’t for the candy shop.
She said that some of the customers’ favorite treats seem to be sea-salt caramels, chocolate turtles and double-dipped peanuts.
Even though French does cater more toward kid items, there are some products for adults that fall into the home décor category.
Sweet Things Sweet Shop is located on Market Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
