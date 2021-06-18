St. Francois County Fair returns with full slate of events, carnival

The St. Francois County Fair is back this year with the carnival and all.
“I'm just glad to have a fair,” St. Francois County Fair Board of Directors member Donnie Davis said. “2020 was really rough, not only on the St. Francis County Fair Board, but it was rough for everybody. Everything was canceled.”
This is the 147th year for the county fair. In the beginning, the fair was off of Route D, north of town, Davis said. Then it moved to Wilson-Rozier Park before moving to the current fairgrounds at 1450 Woodlawn Drive.
“The county fair has been part of St. Francois County for almost 150 years,” Davis said. “It's good for the community to get out and come and see. If you're not a livestock person — there's a lot of people that don't know much about livestock — come and see it and look and see what the kids are doing. Your kids in school, their friends are probably in 4H.”
Davis is especially excited about the return of the carnival.
“Without a carnival, it's kind of hard to have a fair,” he added.
The carnival, which starts on Wednesday, will be run by Doniphan-based Fun Time Shows, owned by Clint Payne. It will be open from 6-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday.
Carnival wristbands will be available for $25 each and wristband times are 6-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday.
The fair kicks of Monday with the St. Francois County Fair Queen contest at 6 p.m. and the Little Miss Contest at 7 p.m. The queen candidates are Madi Pigg, Jordan Carrow, and Anna North.
Pigg, 17, is a student at Central High School. Carrow, 20, is a Mineral Area College student. And North, 17, attends North County High School.
Admission to the fair is free on Monday and Wednesday.
The 4H Horse Show is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the Open Fair Horse Show is at 7 p.m.
Davis said his favorite is always the horse events. He also enjoys seeing the dedication of the 4H kids.
“I like to watch the kids and spend a week out there with them as they're working their livestock and watching them spend the nights with their stuff in the barn, a lot of them,” he explained. “The thing about being on the fair board is you get to see these kids grow up, they start out at a young age … You're getting to watch them grow and do what they enjoy.”
The Super Farmer Contest, which is for kids ages 8-18, is also on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. They will compete in events like hula hoop the cow and jump the fence. Registration begins at 5 p.m. After the farmer contest, there will be kids games, including a frozen T-shirt contest, a nickel scramble, and a watermelon eating contest.
The livestock all come in on Wednesday and the judging starts on Thursday.
The gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and admission is $5 (12 and under are free).
The project shows for rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats, and swine will be at 3 p.m.
At 7 p.m. is the $1,500-added MGRA 5D barrel race.
On Friday, gates will open at noon and tickets will be $18 ($15 advanced) and $9 ($7 advanced) for ages 6-12 (5 and under are free).
The day starts will the cattle show at 8 a.m. and the 4H dog show after.
Friday night is a busy night with a couple of events and concerts.
At 7 p.m., there will be a Cowboy Mounted Shooting event with the Missouri Big Irons. At the same time is an XCaliber pulling event.
“There are a sanctioned tractor pulling group that’s coming to town,” Davis said.
American Idol winner Laine Hardy will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
“I’m pretty excited about that,” Davis added. “We haven't had a concert in almost two years. So glad to have somebody come and be able to put on a good show for us.”
The local Johnathan Braddy Band will open for Hardy at 7 p.m.
The fair concludes on Saturday with the gates opening at noon. Tickets are $15 and $7 for ages 6-12 (5 and under are free).
Antique tractors will be on display at 10 a.m. and there will be a cornhole tournament at noon.
The kids tractor pull will be at 12:30 p.m. (registration at noon) and the Good Ol’ Boys pull at 2 p.m.
The sale of the champion livestock will be at 3 p.m.
“That's always a good time,” Davis said. “Kids get to show off the grand champion, reserve champion steers and hogs, goats and sheep and chickens and rabbits. And they get to sell them and try to get some of their money back for the hard work they put in.”
The main event on Saturday night is the Auto Plaza Group Empire Classic with winged sprints, micro sprints, and mod lites on the race track.
More information can be found at https://www.sfcfairgrounds.com/ or on their Facebook page.
