St. Francois County Fair returns with full slate of events, carnival

The St. Francois County Fair is back this year with the carnival and all.

“I'm just glad to have a fair,” St. Francois County Fair Board of Directors member Donnie Davis said. “2020 was really rough, not only on the St. Francis County Fair Board, but it was rough for everybody. Everything was canceled.”

This is the 147th year for the county fair. In the beginning, the fair was off of Route D, north of town, Davis said. Then it moved to Wilson-Rozier Park before moving to the current fairgrounds at 1450 Woodlawn Drive.

“The county fair has been part of St. Francois County for almost 150 years,” Davis said. “It's good for the community to get out and come and see. If you're not a livestock person — there's a lot of people that don't know much about livestock — come and see it and look and see what the kids are doing. Your kids in school, their friends are probably in 4H.”

Davis is especially excited about the return of the carnival.

“Without a carnival, it's kind of hard to have a fair,” he added.