When July rolls around, it brings with it heat and a lot of other things that might make some wish it was winter again.
Stepping outside practically guarantees you’re going to look like you’ve stepped through a sprinkler from the sweat. Kids of all ages have been off school, at home, for almost two months and for some, that might leave them counting down the days until school starts again.
With all this, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel, a temporary reprieve from July, because the St. Francois County Fair is Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission on Tuesday and Wednesday is $2. Admission on Thursday is $4. Admission on Friday and Saturday is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12; and free for 5 and under. Season passes are $20.
For many attendees, the rides have been a staple for the fair in years past, but despite attempts this year and last year there will be no rides again.
“We could not find a carnival with the dates of the fair free. We check with several and none were available," said Fair Board President Steve Worley.
Despite the loss of one of their main attractions, the St. Francois County Fair has rounded up an array of events for people of all ages.
The fun festivities start Tuesday and go from there. On Wednesday there will be Bingo and the St. Francois County Horse Show.
Thursday brings the Sale of Champions if anyone wants to get their checkbooks out, and also that night there will be barrel racing.
Friday is a packed day, starting with Senior Day Activities, Animals R Us Petting Zoo, live music, cornhole, and cowboy-mounted shooting. Finishing things off Friday will be a truck and tractor pull.
Saturday is another opportunity to see the Animals R Us Petting Zoo and afterward people can check out the antique tractor display.
A fun event for the kids Saturday is Petal Pulls, which allows the little guys and gals to hop on some mini tractor bikes and race their way to the finish.
Families can finish the evening Saturday by dropping the kids off at home and enjoying some live music by Somebody’s Dog in the Beer Pavilion.
