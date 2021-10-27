 Skip to main content
St. Francois State Park holds Halloween activities Saturday
St. Francois State Park invites the public to a Halloween event Oct. 30

This pirate baby won first place in the 0-3 bracket of St. Francois State Park's costume contest held on Halloween last year.

 St. Francois State Park

Staff members at St. Francois State Park invite the public to an evening of Halloween fun at the park's campground at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The schedule for the evening includes:

  • 5-6 p.m. – Costume contest at the campground playground.
  • 6:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating.
  • 8 p.m. – Best-decorated campsite awarded.

The costume contest photo booth will run from 5-6 p.m. near the campground playground. Park visitors are invited to stop by to have their picture taken to be entered into the contest. There will be five categories: 0-3 years old, 4-7 years old, 8-12 years old, 13+ years old and best group costume. Costumes should be kept family-friendly. Winners will be notified via phone to pick up their prizes in the campground. Contestants must be present to win.

Trick-or-treating is open to the general public and will take place in the park campground from 6:30-8 p.m. Participating campsites will be given a Halloween placard at time of registration to post at their sites. Campers are responsible for providing the candy for trick-or-treaters.

Registered campers may participate in a Halloween-themed campsite decorating contest. Campsites will be judged during the trick-or-treating. Awards for best-decorated sites will be given at 8 p.m.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

St. Francois State Park is located 5 miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 US 67. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

