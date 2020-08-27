St. Francois State Park offers scenic look into local history

How many times in the past few years have you blown past the unmistakable signage for the 2,700-acre St. Francois State Park, a location so familiar to your memory you forget to stop every once in awhile?
Due to the COVID pandemic, camping and outdoor activity have become prime entertainment. St. Francois is not quite as big or noisy from ORVs as nearby St. Joe State Park, and it's not as internationally-renowned for its geologic formations and rustic-water-park like Iron County's Johnson's Shut-Ins, but of all the local state parks, it shines in hiking, history and quiet charm.
Once upon a time, this wild, forested terrain and caves of the Pike Run Hills provided refuge for desperate Civil War outlaws like the infamous Sam Hildebrand. Today, these same hills serve as a natural refuge from modern-day life for thousands of visitors each year.
The first settlers in the area came to work the many lead mines around the park. Although the park land was explored for minerals and some surface mining was done, no significant deposits were ever found in the park.
Like so many parts of the burgeoning nation, when the Civil War came to Missouri, it divided many families. One such local family was the Hildebrands and stories still abound about Sam Hildebrand, a guerrilla fighter who joined the Confederacy to avenge the death of his brother by the Union’s Missouri Militia. Hildebrand was known to hide out in a cave in the park.
Place names in the area give an idea of another part of the local cultural heritage. Many residents can still remember the moonshine stills that flourished in Mooner’s Hollow. Coonville Creek, which runs through Mooner’s Hollow, was a good source of cold, clear water – one of the most valuable ingredients for making good moonshine. According to local custom, it is called moonshine because "it seemed to work out better if concocted in the night under the light of an Ozark moon."
The park is the result of an effort by the citizens of St. Francois County to preserve part of the area’s natural beauty. After a door-to-door fund drive, the first acreage for the park was purchased in 1964. With the aid of grants, matching funds and other donations, St. Francois State Park has grown to its present size.
The park is rich in natural history as well as cultural history. The 2,101 acres that make up Coonville Creek Wild Area boast the forested ridges and hollows of the Pike Run Hills. Mooner’s Hollow and Pike Run trails provide access to this wild area covered with woodlands of white oak, black oak, shagbark hickory and dogwood. Coonville Creek and its narrow valley make up Coonville Creek Natural Area. Small springs, tributaries and wet meadows, or fens, feed this high-quality Ozark stream. Many rare northern plants continue to thrive in the moist, sheltered conditions of these fens. Several trails, one of which allows equestrians, wind through these wild areas and other scenic areas of the park. A park naturalist offers nature walks, slide shows, audio/video presentations and demonstrations, many of which are held in the park’s outdoor amphitheater, to inform visitors on a variety of nature topics.
One such program on Sept. 19, 11-11:45 a.m., will be a World Bird Sanctuary presentation on four different species of owl. Guests will learn what humans can do to help owls survive. For more information, contact the park office at 573-358-2173.
Hikers exploring the four different trails can see an abundance of natural beauty. The Big River marks the southern boundary of the park. Scenic dolomite bluffs overlook the river and grassy forest openings known as glades occur on several of the south-facing slopes. This slow-moving Ozark stream is ideal for families and novice canoeists. Fishermen enjoy casting their lines into the river for bass, catfish and sunfish. Visitors can cool off by taking a dip in a swimming hole or just wading along the river’s edge.
More than 160 picnic sites are scattered throughout the heavily wooded park, alongside the Big River and Coonville Creek, providing a place to relax and take a break from the day’s activities. Two picnic shelters can be reserved for family reunions or large gatherings. Playground equipment, horseshoe pits and open ball fields are located near the shelters to entertain young and old.
Overnight accommodations include more than 100 basic and electric campsites. Modern restrooms, hot showers, laundry facilities and a dumping station are located in the campground area. The sites tend to fill up with visitors from St. Louis an hour to the north, so it's best to reserve early.
To visit St. Francois State Park, set your GPS for 8920 US Highway 67 North, Bonne Terre, MO 63628-3598. For more information, check out https://mostateparks.com/park/st-francois-state-park, "like" the park's Facebook page or call the office number at 573-358-2173.
