St. Francois State Park offers scenic look into local history

How many times in the past few years have you blown past the unmistakable signage for the 2,700-acre St. Francois State Park, a location so familiar to your memory you forget to stop every once in awhile?

Due to the COVID pandemic, camping and outdoor activity have become prime entertainment. St. Francois is not quite as big or noisy from ORVs as nearby St. Joe State Park, and it's not as internationally-renowned for its geologic formations and rustic-water-park like Iron County's Johnson's Shut-Ins, but of all the local state parks, it shines in hiking, history and quiet charm.

Once upon a time, this wild, forested terrain and caves of the Pike Run Hills provided refuge for desperate Civil War outlaws like the infamous Sam Hildebrand. Today, these same hills serve as a natural refuge from modern-day life for thousands of visitors each year.

The first settlers in the area came to work the many lead mines around the park. Although the park land was explored for minerals and some surface mining was done, no significant deposits were ever found in the park.