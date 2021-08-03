St. Francois State Park to host Bicentennial Games

If you love spouting off Missouri trivia and answering in the form of a question, then the Bicentennial Games at St. Francois State Park is the place for you this weekend.

The park is inviting the public to bring their competitive side and art skills for Missouri Pictionary and Jeopardy to celebrate the state's bicentennial.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the park will host Missouri Pictionary at the campground playground. Participants should bring chairs or blankets for seating.

On Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Missouri Jeopardy at the amphitheater, which is located inside the campground behind the shower house.

“We wanted to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday and playing games seemed like a great way to have some fun,” St. Francois State Park Naturalist Mary Crowell said.

According to Crowell, Pictionary will have four categories: nature, camping, famous Missourians/state symbols, and things to do at St. Francois State Park.

For Jeopardy, there will be 10 categories, including famous Missouri musicians, St. Louis foods, Missouri sports, 1904 World’s Fair, and Missouri State Parks.