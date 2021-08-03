St. Francois State Park to host Bicentennial Games

If you love spouting off Missouri trivia and answering in the form of a question, then the Bicentennial Games at St. Francois State Park is the place for you this weekend.
The park is inviting the public to bring their competitive side and art skills for Missouri Pictionary and Jeopardy to celebrate the state's bicentennial.
On Friday at 6 p.m., the park will host Missouri Pictionary at the campground playground. Participants should bring chairs or blankets for seating.
On Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Missouri Jeopardy at the amphitheater, which is located inside the campground behind the shower house.
“We wanted to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday and playing games seemed like a great way to have some fun,” St. Francois State Park Naturalist Mary Crowell said.
According to Crowell, Pictionary will have four categories: nature, camping, famous Missourians/state symbols, and things to do at St. Francois State Park.
For Jeopardy, there will be 10 categories, including famous Missouri musicians, St. Louis foods, Missouri sports, 1904 World’s Fair, and Missouri State Parks.
“Participants can be proud to show off their knowledge about their home state and maybe learn more about Missouri,” she added.
She said the winning team each night will win a little gift basket that will include items for camping, kids activities, and one of their new St. Francois State Park T-shirts and a baseball cap.
Both programs are free. The park is strongly encouraged encouraging participants to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.
St. Francois State Park is located five miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 US 67. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173.
These are two of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.