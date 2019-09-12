St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre will hold its 75th annual fall festival on Sept. 15.
Route 67 will perform classic rock, old and new country under the big tent from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Perennial favorites fried chicken, slow-cooked kettle beef, and liver dumpling will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the air-conditioned, handicapped-accessible church hall. All the side dishes, drinks and desserts are included.
Adult meals are $10. Meals for children under 12 are $5. Carry-outs are available.
New this year, a golf cart shuttle will run between the church and the Bonne Terre Senior Center and Parkview Apartments, for residents’ convenience.
Hit & Miss Ice Cream Company will sell homemade ice cream in the parking lot. Other food will also be sold, as well as beer. There will be craft booths, the Country Store, games for children, and activities by the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire departments and First State Community Bank.
Quilt Bingo will begin at noon outside on the pavilion.
There will also be a raffle. Prizes include $500 cash; a hand-made quilt, a $100 Save-A-Lot food card and a $100 gas card from Chuck and BJ’s gas station.
Tours of the Old Rectory will be available from 1-3 p.m.
