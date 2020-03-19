Start your trip to Ste. Gen here ...

Once the coronavirus scare is behind us, visitors will be coming to Ste. Genevieve to tour the many historical buildings and experience the many events held throughout the year.
When visiting Ste. Genevieve for the first time, the best place to start is the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center on South Main Street. Mary Elise Okenfuss, interim manager of the welcome center, talked about the services the center offers to visitors.
“The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center is here for several reasons,” she said. “To let people know about the historic offerings here in town. We also act as a Missouri Welcome Center so we have card racks from entities throughout the state.
"When a tourist comes in here, the first thing we ask is, ‘Do you need a map?’ We explain what is available in the historic properties, if they are looking for dining, hotels and shops. It’s all keyed in detail on that map.
“We have an eight-minute video that gives a little historic background and a virtual tour of the town. We have display cases that showcase various shops and restaurants in town. Those rotate through every six weeks to two months.”
At the counter, an electronic tablet has the center’s website on it for customers to access to help with planning their stay.
“We also have all the menus of the downtown restaurants available for them to see what makes them salivate,” she said.
The center also is involved in hosting special events. Recently, the center held the reception and announcement of Chris Collins as the superintendent of the national park being formed in town.
“Every fourth Friday we participate in the Fourth Friday Art Walk,” Okenfuss said. “We have some featured artists. In June, it will be a state exhibit on photography in Missouri. Next February will be a quilt display.”
The building also houses the Misselhorn Gallery that displays multiple sketches of the town.
“Roscoe Misselhorn used to love to come to Ste. Genevieve and sketch the old buildings,” she said. “Whenever he died, he gave his original sketches of Ste. Genevieve to the city. His other works are in a museum in Sparta, Illinois, his hometown. We have more that are not on display.”
Other art is on display around the center, some of them of local buildings and people from the town. Okenfuss noted the history of these paintings.
“Ste. Genevieve was the location of an art colony in the 30s and 40s,” she said. “We have a display concerning the various instructors. You can see in the artwork on display by the students, the influence of these instructors, especially the Thomas Hart Benton Regionalist Style.”
(For the record, the world-renowned artist Thomas Hart Benton did teach at least once at the Ste. Genevieve Art Colony’s Summer School of Art Program.)
As a tourist destination, Okenfuss says that Ste. Genevieve has a worldwide attraction.
“We have an interesting assortment of places that people come from,” she said. “One time I was tabulating it. We had people from 13 different countries. We had two ladies here this past week that were supposed to be in Rome and their vacation plans of course got canceled because of the (corona)virus and they came to see Ste. Genevieve as their backup plan.
“Just this morning someone was here from China, and someone else was here from Great Britain.”
During the day, the phone rings quite often with people asking questions about the city. Oddly enough, Okenfuss said that the most common question she receives on the phone is, "is the ferry running?"
The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at 66 S. Main Street in Ste. Genevieve.
For more information, 573-883-7097 www.visitstegen.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com