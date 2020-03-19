Start your trip to Ste. Gen here ...

Once the coronavirus scare is behind us, visitors will be coming to Ste. Genevieve to tour the many historical buildings and experience the many events held throughout the year.

When visiting Ste. Genevieve for the first time, the best place to start is the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center on South Main Street. Mary Elise Okenfuss, interim manager of the welcome center, talked about the services the center offers to visitors.

“The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center is here for several reasons,” she said. “To let people know about the historic offerings here in town. We also act as a Missouri Welcome Center so we have card racks from entities throughout the state.

"When a tourist comes in here, the first thing we ask is, ‘Do you need a map?’ We explain what is available in the historic properties, if they are looking for dining, hotels and shops. It’s all keyed in detail on that map.

“We have an eight-minute video that gives a little historic background and a virtual tour of the town. We have display cases that showcase various shops and restaurants in town. Those rotate through every six weeks to two months.”

At the counter, an electronic tablet has the center’s website on it for customers to access to help with planning their stay.