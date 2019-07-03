Families who are looking for a place to take the kids for a fun-filled (and eduicational) summer day can consider Washington State Park.
The park will be hosting several “fun” events during some of the remaining summer weekends, beginning actually on July 4. The best part of these events is that they are all free and open to the public.
The park boasts two petroglyph sites available for public viewing at Washington State Park. During these weekends, the park will be holding several guided tours of the petroglyphs. Petroglyphs are rock carvings, typically prehistoric in nature. Petroglyphs were made by using typically a chisel and hammer and “etching” or “engraving” into the rock wall.
The main petroglyph site is near the north entrance to the park. This site features wooden benches and an informative kiosk at the beginning of a level paved pathway that leads to the petroglyphs.
A very short walk leads to an open, covered shelter and a wooden observation deck for viewing the petroglyphs below. Overhanging interpretive panels provide information on the site.
The small petroglyph site is near the north entrance to the park next to the interpretive center. There is a small flagstone pathway to a wooden observation deck to view these petroglyphs and an interpretive panel.
The park’s website reminds visitors that the petroglyphs are culturally significant and asks visitors not to damage, deface, litter or collect from these areas. Also, visitors should stay on designated walkways not step or walk on the petroglyphs. The accompanying glade next to the main petroglyph site is an important natural area and visitors are asked not to carve, destroy or deface the flora or stone in this area.
In addition to tours of the petroglyphs, each day will have a discovery table available as well as various evening activities.
Washington State Park also has an interpretive center that was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid 1930s. The building houses interpretive displays that provide a glimpse into the cultural and natural history of the park.
In addition, the park has three rugged hiking trails, a campground, several fishing spots, and a swimming pool.
