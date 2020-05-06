State parks set to re-open soon

“With about 2,000 acres for riding, that’s not the problem, there’s plenty of area for socially-distanced riding,” he said. “The problem is the staging area in the parking lot, which gets jam-packed with people and it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance among visitors.”

St. Joe’s campgrounds, along with all other MSP-run campgrounds and lodges, will definitely remain closed until May 18, and a date for reopening the campgrounds is yet to be determined. It will be announced at a later time as ongoing conditions are assessed.

“Missouri State Parks is experiencing record crowds as people take advantage of the outdoor opportunities we have to offer,” said Mike Sutherland, director of MSP. “We're asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we implement measures to minimize congestion and maintain social distancing at our facilities.”

The division has come up with other measures intended to promote required social distancing and to protect visitors and Parks employees. It’s encouraging visitors to consult mostateparks.com before they set out, to check for individual park advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.