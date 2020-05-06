State parks set to re-open soon

Missouri State Parks (MSP), a division of the Department of Natural Resources, recently announced its first phase in approaching the resumption of regular operations, as Gov. Mike Parsons’ ending of the state’s coronavirus shutdown began Monday.
Elephant Rocks State Park and St. Joe State Park, perhaps two of the most popular of the system’s 91 locations, are already fielding calls from visitors ready to ride and camp.
While most Missouri state parks and historic sites have remained open for day use, historic sites and offices have been unavailable to the public. In late March, there was a public outcry when photos of crowds at Elephant Rocks State Park in Iron County lit up social media, locally. Within a few days, the state shut down Elephant Rocks and a few other parks completely, including ORV riding in St. Joe State Park. Public access to camping had already been prohibited.
On May 11, Elephant Rocks State Park will reopen for day use only.
On May 18, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen, but will require daily permits to be purchased online. Usually, permits could be purchased at the park office, but the office and its staff are still off-limits to the public for the time being, and permit quantities may be limited to manage capacity.
St. Joe State Park Natural Resource Manager Eric Gregory said there’s a reason for limited quantities of permits.
“With about 2,000 acres for riding, that’s not the problem, there’s plenty of area for socially-distanced riding,” he said. “The problem is the staging area in the parking lot, which gets jam-packed with people and it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance among visitors.”
St. Joe’s campgrounds, along with all other MSP-run campgrounds and lodges, will definitely remain closed until May 18, and a date for reopening the campgrounds is yet to be determined. It will be announced at a later time as ongoing conditions are assessed.
“Missouri State Parks is experiencing record crowds as people take advantage of the outdoor opportunities we have to offer,” said Mike Sutherland, director of MSP. “We're asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we implement measures to minimize congestion and maintain social distancing at our facilities.”
The division has come up with other measures intended to promote required social distancing and to protect visitors and Parks employees. It’s encouraging visitors to consult mostateparks.com before they set out, to check for individual park advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials will be monitoring crowds and visitation closely to prevent overcrowding and violations of social distancing practices, which require 6 feet of distance among individuals. If a park is nearing capacity, gates or parking lots may temporarily close.
Phase 1 measures and dates include the following, as well:
- May 4, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations began reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires and following Parson’s recommended guidelines.
- May 11, in addition to Elephant Rocks State Park, Castlewood State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and State Park and Weston Bend State Park will reopen for day use only.
- May 18, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen and will require daily permits to be purchased online; quantities may be limited to manage capacity.
- Park campgrounds and park-run lodging will remain closed through May 18. Missouri State Parks will continue to evaluate public-health data, applicable social-distancing guidelines and operational requirements to determine when it would be appropriate to resume these operations.
- Visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches will remain closed as Missouri State Parks evaluates the implementation of phase one. Events, including third-party events planned in the month of May, may be postponed or cancelled.
“Never has access to our state parks been more important than during this period of COVID-19 response,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Missouri State Parks is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, volunteers and staff, and we are working toward resumption of additional services as soon as we can do so responsibly.”
All visitors must remain diligent and enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Parson:
- Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.
- Wash your hands often.
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.
- Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Pack out what you pack in.
- Be kind and considerate of others.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Anyone who has questions regarding Missouri State Parks can contact the division at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
