Ste. Genevieve has been welcoming travelers, traders, and artists since its founding as Missouri’s first French settlement in the early 1700s.

Soon it will also have a unit of the National Park Service in recognition of its original French colonial architecture, early American history and agricultural practices. Now, modern-day explorers can see and touch history and tour the historic homes to learn about its original settlers.

In addition to docent-led tours, selected sites are presenting living history activities in August and September to enhance the visitor experience. 

On Saturdays, learn about pioneer medicine, clothing, children’s games, herbs or potpourri at the Felix Valle State Historic Site, learn about rope-making and colonial flags at the Jacques-Guibourd house or see living history practitioners, period crafts, and artifacts at the Centre for French Colonial Life, which includes the Bolduc House and the LeMeilleur House. At the corner of Main and Merchant streets, watch for musicians or demonstrators sponsored by the city’s “Saturdays in Ste. Gen” program.

For guests who visit during the week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the Main Street gate in front of the LeMeilleur House will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., permitting guests to enter for free and enjoy presentations by first-person living history practitioners portraying Ste. Genevieve residents from the 1780s to early 1800s, at a time when Ste. Genevieve was under Spanish rule. Creole characters might include a carpenter making a “shaving horse” or splitting roof shakes, a young housewife spinning yarn, a militia sergeant, a priest, or perhaps a voyageur or trapper with some of his furs. The programs at the LeMeilleur are sponsored by the law firm of Jenkins & Kling, P.C. 

On Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Guibourd House, families taking the tour can learn how Betsy Ross stars were made for early American flags, as well as enter the second floor of the house to see and touch the timber frame Norman trusses that are unique to the French Colonial architecture for which Ste. Genevieve is famous.

All of these living history activities are presented free as an authentic way to enrich the visitor experience. For more information on lodging, shopping ,wineries, dining, tours or historical activities in Ste. Genevieve, visit www.VisitSteGen.com or call the Welcome Center at 573-883-7097.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

