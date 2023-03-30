Bunny Hops & Drone Drops, hosted by Downtown Sainte Genevieve, will use drones to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, pastel-colored ping pong balls will be dropped by drones from the sky, giving people the chance to win prizes.

The first set is being dropped at 10 a.m. at the Bolduc/LeMeiullur yard. People can access the yard from Market Street. The times and locations of the drops will be posted on the Facebook event page, Bunny Hops & Drone Drops.

Participants turning in a ping pong ball must be at least 18 years old and only one ball can be turned in per person. Ping pong balls will be turned into the Easter Bunny, who will distribute the prizes.

Most prizes will be vouchers that act like gift cards for specific stores and are only good for Saturday, to encourage visitors to shop in the downtown district.

Families can get photos with the Easter Bunny. Kona Ice will also be available at Harold’s Famous Bee Co. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve businesses participating include Anvil Restaurant & Saloon, Asl Pewter and Foundry, Audubon’s, Belle Ever After Boutique, Brix Urban Winery and Market, Christmas & Collectibles, Common Grounds Coffee House, European Entitlements, Felix Valle House State Historic Site, Hands on History at the Linden House, Harold’s Famous Bee Co., Lavender Moon Holistic Aromatherapy, Louie’s Smokin’ Hot, Magnolias, oLive studio and Modern Primitive Folk Art and Antiques, Pat’s Pastries and Home Cooking, Ralston Fine Jewelry, Rooted Coffee, Rustik Sand Kandles, Show me Shop, Sirros, Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art, Sweet Things Sweet Shop, and the Antique Mall Ste. Genevieve.