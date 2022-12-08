Ste. Gen celebrates Allée Allumée

The next two Fridays will shine a little brighter in Ste. Genevieve as the city celebrates the annual Allée Allumée event. From 6 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays, visitors can tour the garden of the Beauvais-Linden House while also learning about the French Christmas traditions.

While this has long been a tradition in Ste. Genevieve, this is the Linden House's third year hosting the event according to Education Program Preserver Sandy Puhse.

Taking place at the Beauvais-Linden House, the house was originally a two-room house built around 1820. Over the years additions have included a second floor and other rooms. The house is located at 116 South Main Street, and is directly across from the Bolduc and LeMeilleur houses.

Tickets are available for $3 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at frenchcolonialamerica.square.site and must be purchased before attending the event. No tickets will be available at the door. No refunds will be given, as organizers will do everything possible to ensure the event goes on.

In order to get into the event, the Centre recommends bringing a copy of the ticket or be able to show to confirmation email on a phone for entry.

During the two nights, tour guides will take visitors through the gardens and boxwoods. The garden will be filled with torches and figures of colonial children painted by artist Jean Rissover leading to a manger scene. There will be people dressed in period costumes and acting the part.

Inside of the house will be a Christmas-related craft area for kids and a story time from Père Noël, known as Father Christmas. Unlike traditions in the United States where Christmas often has a tree and Santa has a reindeer, it is tradition in French-speaking areas for kids to leave shoes by the fireplace with fruits and vegetables for Père Noël's donkey, and in return the children receive little presents.

A tractor will be offering rides up the street to the Inn St. Gemme for cookies and hot cocoa.

Puhse said the event can take as little as 30 minutes or up to one hour, it just depends on how long people with to stay inside or if people want to take the tractor ride.

The Centre for French Colonial Life can be reached by phone at 573-883-3105 and followed on Facebook at The Centre for French Colonial Life & the Bolduc House or on the website frenchcoloniallife.org.