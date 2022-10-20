Ste. Gen celebrates all things spooky

In partnership with the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce and the Ste. Genevieve County Library, Downtown Ste. Genevieve is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular from 1-6 p.m. Saturday celebrating all things “spooky.”

Originally started in 2019 as a trick-or-treating event, the event has expanded.

“This is the first year we are expanding it to include games, such as a witch hat ring toss, stick the spider to the web, and boo boxes, a sensory experience activity,” said Sidney Strzelczyk, a Downtown Ste. Genevieve representative.

The event kicks off with family trick-or-treating in the downtown area, where the first 300 children will receive a complimentary treat bag to help carry candy, which can be picked up at the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce office.

The trick-or-treating runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. During this time, Kona Ice will be offering free servings to thank the community for a great season.

From 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Third Street, guests can enjoy games and prizes, caramel apple nachos, a photo area, s’mores, and more.

At the Ste. Genevieve County Library, visitors can enjoy a spooky story time event for free, one at 3 p.m. and one at 5 p.m., and sign up for a raffle to win a basket filled with goodies. During this time, local vendors will have special food and beverage sales, and the chamber of commerce will also announce the winners of their “Scarecrow Spectacular” contest.

While some of the events are free— including the trick-or-treating, the library story time, and the viewing of the scarecrow participants receiving awards— some parts require tickets, which are available online or can be gotten on the day of the event for $5, with kids 2 and under free. Ticket purchases allow access to the games and activities, the caramel apple nachos, s’mores, and the raffle basket entry. Participants who buy tickets before the day's event are responsible for picking up wristbands and raffle tickets with a documented ticket purchase, and tickets are non-refundable.

The Downtown Sainte Genevieve nonprofit was established in 2010, but the organization was completely restructured and reorganized earlier this year, Strzelcyzk said.

“The nonprofit consists of passionate volunteers who take the time to serve our exceptional community,” Strzelcyzk said. “The purpose of our organization is to promote harmony and togetherness within our community, emphasize Ste. Genevieve’s fascinating, rich and diverse history, support our local businesses and organizations, as well as assist people in need.”

Businesses participating in the Spooktacular include Anvil Restaurant & Saloon, ASL Pewter Foundry, Audubon’s, Belle Ever After Boutique LLC; Brix Urban Winery and Market, Christmas & Collectibles, Common Grounds Coffee House, EKleKTix Studio & Gallery, First Settlement Antique Store, Hands on History at the Linden House, Harold’s Famous Bee Co., Iggy’s Pop Shop, Kona Ice of Mid-Mississippi River Valley, Lavender Moon Holistic Aromatherapy, Louie’s Smokin’ Hot, Magnolias, Masquerade on Main, Music Art Love, Old Brick House, Oliver’s Restaurant, Only Child Originals, Pat’s Pastries, Quintessential Rivertown Spice & Tea, Ralston Fine Jewelry, Rollin On the River Wheel n Wine, Rooted Coffee, Rural Mission, Rust, Rusik Sand Kandles, LLC; Ste. Genevieve Art Guild, Show Me Shop, Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art, Sirro's, Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce, Ste. Genevieve County Library, Ste. Genevieve Lions Club, Stella and Me Café, Sweet, The Inn St. Gemme, Treasured Memories Florist & Gifts, and Zielinksi’s & Friends.

Updates on the event can be found on the Facebook event page under Ste. Genevieve’s Spooktacular 2022. The website to buy tickets under is https://downtown-saint-geneveieve.square.site