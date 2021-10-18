Ste. Gen. cemetery to come alive on Saturday

The spirits of Ste. Genevieve’s past will be haunting Missouri’s oldest cemetery this weekend.
But not in a spooky way.
“It's a way to learn a little bit of history by talking to the people that lived it,” said Mickey Koetting, who is with the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve.
The Déjà Vu Spirit Reunion, a family-friendly event sponsored by the foundation, will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ste. Genevieve’s Old Memorial Cemetery, 35 North Fifth Street.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students ages 6-18, and free for kids 5 and under.
Tickets can be purchased online on the foundation’s website at https://www.historicstegen.org/copy-of-basic-1.
Community members are invited to come hear the stories of the pioneers by lantern light in the state’s oldest cemetery, which opened in 1787 and closed in 1882.
“There are 300 stones left, but there are 3,000-5,000 people buried in there,” she said. “So local people take on the persona of people that are buried in the cemetery. And if we know where they're buried, they stand directly on their graves. Or if we don't know exactly where they're buried, they just pick a spot.”
Koetting said there will a variety of spirits that are well-known in Missouri history.
“We have Senator Louis Lynn, who was the model senator from the state of Missouri,” she said. “He was not the first senator, but he was one of the very early ones and was well known in the Senate for being honest and exactly what a senator should be.”
Also included will be victims of the 1852 explosion of the Dr. Franklin No. 2 steamer on the Mississippi River.
“People in the town went out and grabbed them from the river — floating down the river — and then they did a mass burial in the cemetery,” she added.
Among the other spirits she said will be there are John Scott, who helped write the Missouri Constitution; Odile Pratt Valle, who donated the land for the new cemetery; Philip St. James, who died in the Civil War and was the highest ranking officer in the Union Army from Ste. Genevieve; the stone mason, who carved many of the grave stones in the cemetery; as well as many of the early settlers in the Ste. Genevieve area.
“The spirits take on their persona and are very good at being that person,” she explained. “They know a lot about how they lived and things like that. So if you want to ask a question, most of them will be able to answer … So it's a way to learn and live some history.”
The spirit reunion will coincide with the Ste. Genevieve Rural Heritage Days, which will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.
At 4 p.m. at the garden of the Guibourd-Valle House, there will be a sneak peek of the spirit reunion. Community members will be able to mingle with the spirits before they parade to the cemetery at 4:45 p.m.
According to the event page, the annual Rural Heritage Day is a day of history, reverie, and reminiscence dedicated to the hardworking forefathers and foremothers.
A variety of activities will be taking place throughout downtown locations.
At the Beauvais-Amoureux House, there will be an apple pressing demonstration and children’s games.
Inside the Centre for French Colonial Life, which does require an admission fee, there will be 18th century bread recipes and a needlework demonstration. Outside in the LeMeilleur/Bolduc yards, there will be living history crafts, including gunsmithing, woodworking, and leather working, which will be free.
The Felix Vallé House will be open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a Dennis Stroughmatt concert on the back porch from 1-3 p.m. A Civil War group will also be on hand outside, as well as Ted Mueller with powder horn demonstrations and McPhail Custom Leatherworks. There will also be free scarecrow building programs in the yard at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
At the Guibourd-Valle House, there will be guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus demonstrations for chair caning and lace tatting.
At the Shaw House courtyard, there will be spinning demonstrations by Deb Cambron and colonial food historian Suzanne Corbett.
The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center will have bobbin lace demonstrations and the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will have a display of antique tractors.
Also, the library staff will be doing story time at the Green Tree Tavern.
The German Band will be playing live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pergola on Main and Merchant Streets.
Several businesses will also be having activities.
At Sassafras Creek Originals, there will be apple butter making and powder horn demonstrations. And Pat’s Pastries will have quilting demonstrations.
Brix Urban Winery and Market will be celebrating its first birthday with mead trivia flights, door prizes, free treats, and more.
