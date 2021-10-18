Ste. Gen. cemetery to come alive on Saturday

Koetting said there will a variety of spirits that are well-known in Missouri history.

“We have Senator Louis Lynn, who was the model senator from the state of Missouri,” she said. “He was not the first senator, but he was one of the very early ones and was well known in the Senate for being honest and exactly what a senator should be.”

Also included will be victims of the 1852 explosion of the Dr. Franklin No. 2 steamer on the Mississippi River.

“People in the town went out and grabbed them from the river — floating down the river — and then they did a mass burial in the cemetery,” she added.

Among the other spirits she said will be there are John Scott, who helped write the Missouri Constitution; Odile Pratt Valle, who donated the land for the new cemetery; Philip St. James, who died in the Civil War and was the highest ranking officer in the Union Army from Ste. Genevieve; the stone mason, who carved many of the grave stones in the cemetery; as well as many of the early settlers in the Ste. Genevieve area.