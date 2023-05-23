Ste. Genevieve's Fourth Friday Art Walk is scheduled this Friday in the historic downtown business district, with new work in most locations— and a new art event at Brix Urban Winery on Merchant Street.

Fourth Friday Art Walk takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Most Art Walk activities are open to everyone and most are free.

Brix Urban Winery will offer a way for everyone who attends to show off their artistic side, with the winery's first-ever Etch-a-Sketch Art competition.

Between now and the Art Walk anyone age 21 and older can visit Brix Urban Winery during regular business hours and create an Etch-a-Sketch work of art. Devices will be available or competitors can bring their own.

During the art walk there will be popular voting by the public to pick the winners. For details go to https://fb.me/e/KTXZ7s4m?mibextid=JFGZrd.

In the North Main Street Art and Entertainment District, Music Art Love will feature the work of Anita Alsup and the art collection of Bonnie Samuelson. Live music will be performed by Chad Steven Stafford.

New art by J. Rissover will be on display at E•KLeK•TiX Studio & Gallery, including a collection of miniatures as small as 1.5 inches x 2 inches.

Poured acrylic art by Sam Conlon is on display at Only Child Originals on North Main Street, along with work by Conlon and other artisans there and across the street at Rust. Masquerade, where visitors can create their own photo art, also will be open.

On the Courthouse Square, the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild Art Center will feature the organization's Spring Member Show, including paintings, art photography and artisan crafts.

At the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center there'll be what many consider a different kind of art on display: lovingly restored classic automobiles. The Center will host a Classic Car Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Market Street.

Other art venues and businesses may be open as well.