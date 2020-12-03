Ste. Gen Holiday Christmas Festival returns this weekend

Ste. Genevieve’s Holiday Christmas Festival — one of the largest such celebrations in Missouri — will take place this year, scaled down and modified to address COVID-19. The event returns for its 36th year with the ever-popular parade on Saturday, and more than a dozen concerts taking place over two days.
Event organizer Annette Rolfe said that the many musicians who offer entertainment annually at the event looked forward to coming back this year.
“Everyone is really onboard. All they want is the precautions. If we follow the rules, we can make this work.”
The parade route, from the Valle Catholic parking lot to Third Street to Market to Main to Washington to Second to Merchant and back to Valle Catholic, is long enough to encourage social distancing for parade-watchers. It will kick off the festival at 11 a.m.
Rolfe recommends Washington and Second streets for parade viewers.
“Those two streets usually don’t have a lot of people on them.”
The Lions Park Spectacular, beginning at noon, will include hot chocolate, hot dogs and chili in addition to free photos with Santa. Children eat free when accompanied by an adult. The GFWC has donated bags of candy that will be handed out by elves.
Music will be provided by Vernon Flieg, the first of many musical performances on the weekend.
Christmas crafts for children will be offered by Ste. Genevieve artist Diane Wilson beginning at noon at the Orris Theatre. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
The indoor music venues also will observe social distancing with seating limitations.
The musical performances on Saturday afternoon feature an acclaimed group of performers.
Concerts will be given by the Joyful Sound Ringers handbell choir, Southeast Missouri State University Professor Matt Palisch on the pipe organ at the Church of Ste. Genevieve, the Southeast Missouri String Quartet, the Isaac Lausell Trio, Adele Martin and Bluesette, saxophonist Gerry Huggins and guitarist Stormy Bennett.
In addition to the Catholic Church, venues include Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the First Presbyterian Church, the Orris, and the Jean-Baptiste Valle House, which serves as the headquarters for the newly established Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
Huggins will play at the 18th-century Jean-Baptiste Valle House on Saturday, as will Martin and Bluesette.
Martin was born in Belgium and now lives in Illinois. She bills her sounds as French cafe music.
Support Local Journalism
“You’ll feel like you’re on the Left Bank [of Paris],” Rolfe said.
Bennett, from Ste. Genevieve, has played gospel and patriotic music at events and shows throughout the region.
In addition to the concerts, French Colonial America director Geoff Giglierano will portray a French priest in a program exploring the importance of faith in colonial communities.
The Guibourd-Valle House, owned and operated by the Foundation for Restoration, will host an open house Saturday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. with colonial decorations and live music.
At the same time, Music Art Love will feature live music by Academy Hill.
All of that activity Saturday leads into the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. outside the Welcome Center. Gary Scheel will emcee the event. Les Chanteurs Francais with Bill and Patti Naeger will perform, along with the Ste. Genevieve High School Madrigal Choir.
The First Presbyterian Church will host its Live Nativity scene beginning at 6 p.m., and carols will be sung outside the church.
Sunday’s schedule includes afternoon concerts by violinist Megan Heithaus, Lausell on guitar and renowned harpist Amy Camie leading up to the 4 p.m. finale featuring the Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band Wind Ensemble in the Church of Ste. Genevieve.
Lausell, who teaches at the Southern Illinois University School of Music in Carbondale, has been a festival mainstay. He teams with professor Jimmy Beers and Dr. Richard Kelly for the modern jazz trio on Saturday and then performs selections spanning 500 years of French, Italian, Spanish and American music with his classical guitar performance on Sunday.
Heithaus, who has been part of the event for 13 years, performs in the string quartet on Saturday afternoon and then provides the music at the Guibourd-Valle on Saturday night before returning to play solo on Sunday afternoon.
Camie is new to the Holiday Christmas Festival. She is a certified clinical musician and spiritual harpist who will weave together holiday favorites in a seamless tapestry that wraps you in the spirit of Christmas.
Also on the weekend, the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild will have its Christmas show in its new building on the Courthouse Square and the new Museum Learning Center will have Christmas displays in its courtyard.
“My goal is that people feel safe,” Rolfe said. “Even in this time, we want to have a magical place that people can come to and have a wonderful experience.”
Masks will be required at all indoor concerts and lectures per request of the musicians and speakers. Masks also will be required at the Lions Park Spectacular where children can have their photographs with Santa and Mrs. Claus taken under social-distancing guidelines.
For more information on the event, go to www.visitstegen.com
Photos provided by Ste. Genevieve Tourism
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!