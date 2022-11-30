Ste. Gen Holiday Festival approaching

The Ste. Genevieve Holiday Christmas Festival will celebrate the season with music, tree trimming, receptions, and several activities for children Saturday and Sunday.

A year ago, Ste. Genevieve was recognized as one of the top two Christmas towns in the Midwest.

Annette Rolfe is the woman in charge of the event, and has been for about 15 years.

“We just wanted it to be like a holiday, like a weekend, and Christmas is Christmas, and it’s a festival,” Rolfe said. “It’s a big ole festival, music, crafts for children, magicians. It’s just lots and lots of fun.”

Traditionally the event starts with a parade at 11 a.m. through the Historical District in Ste. Genevieve. According to Rolfe, the parade usually has more than 100 entries for the parade, and those interested in participating can contact her at 573-535-0207.

Throughout the day on Saturday, visitors will be able to enjoy music, shopping, and activities for kids. Starting at noon, at the Lions Club Park, there will be musicians performing for children, as well as trolley rides around town and free photos with Santa. At the same time, there will be arts and crafts activities available for kids. In a different location, but at the same time, a magician will be performing.

Rolfe said any child 12 and under with an adult will get a free hot dog, bag of chips, and a water bottle.

Music begins at 1 p.m. This year, the concert includes some local musicians, as well as some from just a bit farther away. Some musicians include the Chamber Choir from Southeast Missouri State University, a Latino Jazz band including professors from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, a string quartet playing German music, and more.

While concerts are a big part of the festival, many local businesses will have their own musicians starting at 4 p.m. Rolfe said the Art Guild will have its own reception with a cellist and the Guibourd House will have a violinist performing during the reception. Music, Art, Love will feature a band at the reception focusing on country and alternative music.

At 6 p.m. is the tree trimming.

“Everyone goes down to the Welcome Center, and Santa shows up again to make sure the lights are on the tree,” Rolfe said. “It’s just lots and lots of fun.”

Singers will be at the tree trimming, and many dress up in period costumes to talk about the holiday.

Rolfe said Sunday is much more laid-back than the day before with several concerts, but many people go to lunch and just enjoy the day.

At the Welcome Center, a violinist will be playing music, a classical guitarist will be at the Lutheran Church, and there will be a steel drum band from Southeast Missouri State University performing at the DuBourg Center. At 3 p.m. a harpist will be performing at the Catholic Church, while at 4 p.m. the municipal band will be performing.

Additional information will be available closer to the time on the Ste. Genevieve website at visitstegen.com as well as on Facebook at VisitSteGen.