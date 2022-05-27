Ste. Gen hosts 4th Friday Art Walk today

Ste. Genevieve is hosting a 4th Friday Art Walk today from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve. Actives for the Art Walk range from music to a hands-on art project and new galleries.

In the North Main Street Art District, the Beatnik Café will display the work of Terri Cavins.

Next door, E•KleK•Tix Gallery and Studio will be open with new artwork by resident artist J Rissover. Just up the street at Music Art Love, there will be live music by Stephen Kemper with art featured by Cindy Spradling and Kemper. Only Child Originals, Rust, and Masquerade will also be open with new artwork to be featured.

Brix Urban Winery on Merchant Street is hosting a hands-on “Plant Wall Source Marker’s Night.” The activity costs $17 and includes a six ounce pour of wine. In order to participate in this event, it is required to pre-register on the website. New art will be on display, including art by David Gildersleeve, Bit Strange, and some new pieces produced by local artist Joy French.

Outside of the North Main Street Art District, the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will have a free admission event. The event will feature are by Angie Dalton and a new exhibit that focuses on the life of Moses Riney, a former slave and Union soldier with art by Anita Alsip. Kona Ice will also be available from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sainte Genevieve Art Guild Art Center will feature the winners of the Youth Plein Air event, as well as continuing on exhibiting the Guild’s “Inspired by Nature” exhibit.

The 4th Friday Art Walk happens every fourth Friday of the month during the months of February through November from 6 to 9 p.m. Most events are free for the art walk, and many stores and eateries have extended hours for the day. The next 4th Friday Art Walk is June 24.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

