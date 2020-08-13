Ste. Gen. hosts busy weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of programs will be taking place in Ste. Genevieve Friday-Sunday as part of the first Summer Showcase.

Local residents and visitors both are encouraged to enjoy what the region has to offer and to practice social-distancing and take safeguards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The showcase is an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy activities at the historic downtown attractions and the community center campus. Shops and restaurants also may have special events and sales taking place this weekend.

Many of the events are outside, allowing for social distancing practices.

For instance, the downtown walking tour series that began in early June will continue this weekend and include two evening tours.

Walking tours are set for 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The tours are offered by the National Park Service, Missouri State Parks, the Foundation for Restoration and French Colonial America. The tours cover about one-half mile in the downtown and take 30 to 45 minutes.