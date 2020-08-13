Ste. Gen. hosts busy weekend

A number of programs will be taking place in Ste. Genevieve Friday-Sunday as part of the first Summer Showcase.
Local residents and visitors both are encouraged to enjoy what the region has to offer and to practice social-distancing and take safeguards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The showcase is an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy activities at the historic downtown attractions and the community center campus. Shops and restaurants also may have special events and sales taking place this weekend.
Many of the events are outside, allowing for social distancing practices.
For instance, the downtown walking tour series that began in early June will continue this weekend and include two evening tours.
Walking tours are set for 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The tours are offered by the National Park Service, Missouri State Parks, the Foundation for Restoration and French Colonial America. The tours cover about one-half mile in the downtown and take 30 to 45 minutes.
Among the highlights of the tours this weekend: the evening tour on Friday features Ste. Genevieve’s historically documented scandals, while the Saturday evening tour talks about life in Ste. Genevieve from cradle to grave and focuses on the Church of Ste. Genevieve and Missouri’s oldest organized cemetery. Saturday morning is the debut of a tour focusing on natural disasters.
The tours offer an alternative for those who want to experience Ste. Genevieve’s history without going into the buildings, though those are open as well.
The Guibourd-Valle House (1 N. Fourth St.) will have an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Friday.
Ste. Genevieve’s German Band, a division of the Municipal Band, will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Main and Merchant streets as part of the Saturdays in Ste. Genevieve series.
The Summer Showcase covers more than just the historic downtown.
The Ste. Genevieve County Library is planning to show its first movie with outdoor theater equipment on Friday. “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown near the Challenger Baseball Field on the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center campus off Progress Parkway. There is no admission charge, and snacks are allowed. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Social distancing will be encouraged. The movie is expected to begin around 8:45 p.m. but people should arrive earlier to pick out their spot.
On Saturday, the National Park Service, working with Missouri State Parks, will host a luau in the yard of the Jean-Baptiste Valle House (99 S. Main St.), from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will include basket-weaving demonstrations, crafts stations, games, hula dancing and limbo lessons.
French Colonial America will have a tomahawk-throwing competition on Saturday. Entry is included with $2 admission to the Linden Hands-On History House (125 S. Main St.). Prizes will be awarded in various divisions. Activities on the French Colonial America campus also will include outdoor games from the colonial period in the yards of the Bolduc and LeMeilleur houses.
French Colonial America also will have a free croquet course and yard games at the Bolduc House and a free exhibit and bread-making demonstration at the Centre for French Colonial Life.
The Ste. Genevieve Milice will be stationed in downtown for a living history exhibit.
The Guibourd-Valle House will be serving tea and lemonade in its garden on Saturday.
Saturday also will see food trucks in downtown, with Kenny’s Flipping Burgers from 2-6 p.m., and Luna’s Shaved Ice from 4-6 p.m. along Market Street near the intersection of Second Street.
The state-of-the-art River Rapids Water Park on Progress Parkway will help cap the day with a rare night-time swimming event. The water park, which opened in July 2019, will stay open until 9 p.m. and will offer twilight rates after 4 p.m.
Among the businesses that have announced plans for the weekend:
Lewsi Winery (57 N. Main St.) will feature artists on Friday and Saturday during its regular hours from 2-6 p.m. Suzanne Thompson will demonstrate “enhanced pointillism” on Friday and answer questions while social distancing. Brenda Thompson will paint on Saturday and field questions from visitors.
Sassafras Creek Originals (311 St. Mary’s Road) will be offer make-and-take Moravian Stars every hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Sweet Things Sweet Shop (242 Market St.) will host the Ste. Genevieve Stompers dance group for 15-minute performances at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Music Art Love (199 N. Main St.) will host an acoustic night with Brianna Moore at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The cover charge is $5.
ASL Pewter Foundry (183 S. Third St.) will feature artist/jeweler Patti Zieche-Davisson on Saturday and Sunday.
Harold’s Famous Bee Co. (234 Market St.) will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with various promotions from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.
The artists of Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art (302 Market St.) will be in the gallery during business hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
The Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series will conclude on Friday with Chattahoochee, a tribute to country music star Alan Jackson. The performance at the Orris Theatre begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the chamber’s website (stegenchamber.org).
For car enthusiasts, there are two events on Saturday night.
The Gear HeadZ car club of Ste. Genevieve will host their monthly car cruise event on Third Street between Market and Merchant. The free event takes place from 5-9 p.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.
The Ste. Genevieve Racing Series will have its bi-weekly racing event on Saturday at the Ste. Genevieve County Fairgrounds. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for the grandstand.
Businesses and organizations in Ste. Genevieve have adopted precautions with regard to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and the county has maintained a low level of active cases since the pandemic began. Masks are encouraged, as is social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Some businesses do require masks and/or limit the number of visitors.
For more updated information on the activities or businesses, contact the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 800-373-7007 or visit the VisitSteGen Facebook page.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!