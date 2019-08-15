{{featured_button_text}}

The company that manufactures Harold’s Famous Bee Cream, a well-known local product distributed nationwide, has moved into the retail sector.

Harold Gallaher and Amanda Hutchings of Harold’s Famous Bee Co. opened a honey bar in downtown Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.

It's exactly what it sounds like. Customers can taste test several types of honey and purchase jars of whatever flavor that they favor.

“We started back in 2015 with Harold’s Famous Bee Cream, that is a product we patented and has been on the market for quite some time,” Hutchings said. “Ever since then, we have been following our customers, and often we are asked about honey. We thought it was a great opportunity to marry the wine country that we are in with honey tasting, which is very similar to wine tasting.

“We brought in these local honeys from around the country for customers to sample on our bar. They will rotate. There are over 300 types of varietal or monofloral honeys around the country.”

According to Hutchings, Harold’s Famous Bee Co. is very supportive of locally produced honey and will actively promote those products in their store.

“What you see on the bar won’t stay, it will rotate on a regular basis,” she said. “On top of that, we will showcase a local honey, usually once a week from local beekeepers. Because we are local beekeepers, we know how much time and dedication goes into that.

"We sell local honey at no profit to us. All of that money goes directly to the local beekeeper.”

Hutchings and Gallaher have carefully researched their suppliers to ensure that all the product that they sell meets their particular standards.

“We have very high standards,” Hutchings said. “We make sure that we are only selling honey that comes directly raw and pure from the hive, unfiltered, no contaminants; we have the strictest rules for that. We have highly vetted our partner apiaries to make sure that’s the case.”

Because the honey varieties originate all over the country from the Pacific Northwest to Virginia with a year-round collection of nectar, Hutchings is optimistic about a continuous supply of honey over the winter months.

“Some of our local beekeepers have quite an abundance, so they stretch it out," Gallaher said. 

In addition to the honey products, the store also carries a full range of Harold’s Famous Bee Cream products for skin care and joint and muscle pain.

Saturday was their soft opening coinciding with Ste. Genevieve’s Jour de Fete weekend with a grand opening and ribbon cutting in about a month.

Harold’s Famous Bee Co. and Honey Bar, 234 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve. Call 800-748-9810 or visit www.haroldsfamous.com

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

