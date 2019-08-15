The company that manufactures Harold’s Famous Bee Cream, a well-known local product distributed nationwide, has moved into the retail sector.
Harold Gallaher and Amanda Hutchings of Harold’s Famous Bee Co. opened a honey bar in downtown Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.
It's exactly what it sounds like. Customers can taste test several types of honey and purchase jars of whatever flavor that they favor.
“We started back in 2015 with Harold’s Famous Bee Cream, that is a product we patented and has been on the market for quite some time,” Hutchings said. “Ever since then, we have been following our customers, and often we are asked about honey. We thought it was a great opportunity to marry the wine country that we are in with honey tasting, which is very similar to wine tasting.
“We brought in these local honeys from around the country for customers to sample on our bar. They will rotate. There are over 300 types of varietal or monofloral honeys around the country.”
According to Hutchings, Harold’s Famous Bee Co. is very supportive of locally produced honey and will actively promote those products in their store.
“What you see on the bar won’t stay, it will rotate on a regular basis,” she said. “On top of that, we will showcase a local honey, usually once a week from local beekeepers. Because we are local beekeepers, we know how much time and dedication goes into that.
"We sell local honey at no profit to us. All of that money goes directly to the local beekeeper.”
Hutchings and Gallaher have carefully researched their suppliers to ensure that all the product that they sell meets their particular standards.
“We have very high standards,” Hutchings said. “We make sure that we are only selling honey that comes directly raw and pure from the hive, unfiltered, no contaminants; we have the strictest rules for that. We have highly vetted our partner apiaries to make sure that’s the case.”
Because the honey varieties originate all over the country from the Pacific Northwest to Virginia with a year-round collection of nectar, Hutchings is optimistic about a continuous supply of honey over the winter months.
“Some of our local beekeepers have quite an abundance, so they stretch it out," Gallaher said.
In addition to the honey products, the store also carries a full range of Harold’s Famous Bee Cream products for skin care and joint and muscle pain.
Saturday was their soft opening coinciding with Ste. Genevieve’s Jour de Fete weekend with a grand opening and ribbon cutting in about a month.
Harold’s Famous Bee Co. and Honey Bar, 234 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve. Call 800-748-9810 or visit www.haroldsfamous.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.