Ste. Genevieve holiday in full swing

Those who are nostalgic for old-time — really old-time — Christmases will want to visit the French Colonial town of Ste. Genevieve this weekend.

The two-day Holiday Christmas Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday with croquignoles – sort of a donut with a twist – at the Dr. Shaw House before the 11 a.m. parade in the historic district, and from there, the event explodes into dozens of concerts, story-tellings, magic demonstrations, reenactments, special food and drink, lectures, concerts, and shopping, shopping, shopping. The evening culminates with a 6 p.m. lighting of the community Christmas tree, with carols and appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday’s activities begin after church, with multiple concerts starting at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3 and 4 p.m., the performances given at sites throughout the town.

On both days, the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild Christmas Show will be open at the historic museum building 310 Merchant St., at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Plus, the historic sites, museums, art galleries and shops will be open. Almost every single activity, concert, demonstration or lecture is free.

Annette Rolfe, organizer for the Holiday Christmas Festival, said she’s been to many towns’ holiday celebrations, but Ste. Genevieve’s is set apart by the variety and caliber of the musicians who perform.

“Most of the performers who come in from out of town are either prodigy students at major universities, or they are prodigy professors, like several of our award-winning professors, such as Dr. Isaac Lausell who heads the Latino jazz band trio,” she said. “We also have the Southeast Missouri String Quartet. Those are all symphony performers and orchestra directors who come in every year.”

Saturday’s Events

After the croquignoles are gone and the parade’s made its rounds, the free shuttle rides take off, with runs every 15 minutes from Market Street to Lions Park. Lions Park is where one can get free pictures with Santa and free hot dogs for kids 12 and under, as well as chili and hot cocoa. Vernon Flief will be performing traditional country and Christmas tunes to keep the spirits lively.

If kids want a few quieter activities, from noon until 4 p.m. is also when Friends of Ste. Genevieve Library are offering story time in front of the Anvil, 46 Third St. From noon until 2 p.m. in front of the Orris Theatre, 265 Merchant St., kids can create Christmas crafts.

At 1 p.m., for one show only, Magician Bruce Dyvig will mystify and entertain with his magical feats at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center in the Educational Room at 360 Market St. At the same time, the Southeast Chamber Choir will perform Renaissance period pieces up to contemporary holiday selections at the Catholic Church, 49 Du Bourg Place. Southeast Missouri String Quartet will perform at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 200 Market St., featuring Baroque, classical, and Romantic period Austro-German music. Those who like swingier Christmas music can stop in at Music Art Love, 199 N. Main St., or check out the sax soloist at the Jean Baptiste Valle House, 99 S. Main St.

At 2 p.m., there will be repeat performances of the chamber choir, string quartet, jazz trio and sax solo. Crafty types will want to take in the free demonstration on the art of paper filigree and create their own crafts at the Dr. Shaw House, Merchant and 2nd Streets. For one lecture only, at the Center for French Colonial Life in the Lecture Hall, French Colonial American Executive Director Geoff Giglierano will portray Pere Sebastian Louis Meurin in a “first person” program exploring faith in 18th century French Colonial settlements of upper Louisiana, and the intersection of European and Native American spirituality.

Also at 2 p.m., lasting until 6 p.m., the Felix Valle House Site, 198 Merchant St., will host LeReveillon, a French Christmas celebrating music, food, customs and decorations of early 1800s traditions, complete with historic dulcimer music.

From 3-3:45 p.m., for one performance only, a pipe organ concert will be given at the Catholic Church by a Southeast Missouri University professor, featuring 19th and 20th century classical music and Christmas tunes. A free acoustic guitar concert will be given at the Orris Theatre.

At 4 p.m., Bob Mueller will lecture on 18th century French Ste. Genevieve Christmas and 19th century German Christmas at the Dr. Shaw House, Merchant and 2nd Streets. A reception at Guibourd House on 4th and Merchant Streets will feature elegant hors d’oeuvres and display colonial Christmas decorations, with Baroque notes of violin music playing in the background. At the historic Museum Building on 316 Merchant St., the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild will have a reception with a solo cello performance.

At 6 p.m., the Welcome Center, 66 Main St., is where the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, performances by Les Chanteurs Francais with Bill and Patti Naeger, and the Ste. Genevieve High School Madrigal Choir. At First Presbyterian Church on 160 St. Main St., carols will be sung in front of a live Bethlehem nativity scene.

Sunday’s concerts

After church, music lovers will want to take in a number of free concerts around town that run from 12:30 until about 5 p.m.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m., Impressionistic period music will be performed by solo violin at the Welcome Center, 66 S. Main St., and at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 200 Market St., Dr. Isaac Lausell, SIU-Carbondale School of Music, will give a classical guitar concert featuring 500 years of French, Italian, Spanish and American music. Rivertown Sounds Quartet Band will perform old-time barbershop music in front of Magnolias at 60 3rd St.

At 1:30 p.m., the violin and classical guitar concerts will repeat, and at 305 Merchant St., the Southeast Missouri State University Steel Drum Band will provide a repertoire of Caribbean, jazz, funk, popular and classical Christmas tunes at the DuBourg Center, 305 Merchant St. Anyone who misses the steel drum band can try for the repeat concert at 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Celtic artist Chadie Fruehwald will offer a harp solo performance with classical, Celtic and Christmas music at the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, 49 DuBourg Place.

The concerts end with the 4 p.m. performance by the Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band Symphonic Wind Ensemble at the Catholic Church.

