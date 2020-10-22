Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center opens

The Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center opened on Friday morning.

The soft opening has a limited collection of items on display on the first floor. Eventually, the second floor will be finished and open to the public. When finished, both floors will consist of a world-class collection, some of which cannot be found even in large metropolitan museums.

Melissa Otto manages the docents, gift shop and the educational side of the museum. She explained the reason behind the partial opening.

“It’s been a few years, and they’ve worked so hard on getting things together,” she said. “We are at a point where we really like to invite the public in and let them see what we’re doing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have several really cool displays ready. But, when you look at the building, you are going to see a lot of displays that aren’t ready yet.

“What’s going to happen on these Friday, Saturday and Sunday openings, we are going to invite people in. We will charge admission; it’s $10 for adults, $5 for students. Because we are not fully ready, we are going to give each person that comes in tickets to come back at a later date. They are really getting two visits for the price of one. This will give them a feel for what is ready.