The Milice de Sainte Genevieve is providing a free learning experience to members of the public who may be interested in reenactment to participate in the Spring Muster on March 25 starting at 9 a.m. The muster takes place at the Center for French Colonial Life, located at 198 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve.

Period dress is not required to attend.

During the event, interested people can learn about what it takes to participate in reenactment as a hobby, while current reenactors get to practice their skills. Activities include camp life, such as how to start a fire, taking care of a tent, cooking, drilling, gun skills such as loading a musket, firing, and caring for a musket, and knife and tomahawk-throwing.

The Spring Muster will also include discussions on how to get started as a reenactor, where to acquire period clothing and gear, and an introduction to the colonial-era history of Ste. Genevieve.

Doug Nickelson with the Milice de Sainte Genevieve has been active in reenactment for about nine years. He said when he started, no one wanted to tell him how to do it correctly. He said the focus tended to be on the negatives and what was going wrong.

“This gives us a chance to show them, hey, here’s how you need to do this. We got a guy that’s probably going to show people how to make the [leather] moccasins the correct way because you buy patterns, but the patterns don’t tell you the tricks it takes to make them right,” explained Nickelson.

Nickelson said the event serves four purposes, with the first being recruitment. He said the group is interested in inviting people who are curious about reenactment— especially people interested in the colonial era.

“If you’re interested in becoming a reenactor, come as you are and let us get you put on the right track so you don’t have to spend any more money than you have to,” said Nickelson.

Nickelson said there are places where people can buy period-accurate clothing or tents, but often those prices can be outrageous. During the muster, people can find out from current reenactors where they can best buy the material needed.

The second purpose, according to Nickelson, is to teach the group's new members how to do things such as starting a fire, setting up a canvas tent, and other basic tasks when it comes to reenacting.

Nickelson said the third purpose for the muster is so that group members can practice various commands, such as the drills for marching and for loading and firing guns. Nickelson said this is a chance to practice and emphasize using the weapons safely.

Nickelson said the final reason, and probably most important to the group, is to have fun and visit with people from all over. Nickelson comes from Potosi, but he said people come from as far away as St. Louis, Paducah, Memphis, and even Texas.

The Spring Muster will have displays, and will be set up like an actual colonial militia camp with militia training. Nickelson said the public is more than welcome to come and walk through the camp, and the members will be more than happy to answer questions and demonstrate skills, if asked.

For questions about the Spring Muster, contact Nickelson at dnickelson78@yahoo.com or text 573-854-4108.