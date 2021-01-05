Ste. Genevieve: Visit No. 422 on park enthusiast's list

A National Park Service enthusiast visited the newest national park in Ste. Genevieve.

Four years ago, Dr. Paul Kovalski completed a 30-year journey to visit all the national parks. The dentist from Marlboro, New Jersey saved for last a park in his home state — Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park. It was his 413th different national park.

The National Park Service keeps adding parks, however, and Kovalski keeps traveling. On Dec. 17, he visited Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park, the newest unit in the National Park Service system — No. 422.

Kovalski, who also volunteers many hours per year at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, brought to Ste. Genevieve some items from that park as well as other national parks he has visited.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While he rates Glacier National Park as tops on his list, he thought the story of St. Croix Island, founded in 1604 as one of the first settlements of New France, would be of interest to Ste. Genevieve history buffs.