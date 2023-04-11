The StG Gravel Classic is returning for a second year on Sunday after being voted one of the best gravel grinders in Missouri last year by readers of Terrain Magazine.

Gravel grinders have been described as a hybrid of mountain biking and road biking. A gravel grinder could be a bike race, ride, or tour that combines a variety of surfaces — asphalt, gravel, hard-packed dirt, or rocky terrain, for example.

The event is presented by Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and hosted by Trailnet, and this year has new aspects for participants to enjoy.

“The event will have quite a few new features, including three new gravel-heavy routes from 18-78 miles; a 3-mile Little Pebbles ride for the kids; and a 5k walk/run for any non-riders who want to get the blood pumping,” explained Justin Seaton with Trailnet.

Along with the new routes, Seaton said, participants can expect live, local music to play on Main Street and food and drink vendors set up all day.

“As always, Trailnet Classics riders get a fully-supported ride with stocked rest stops, on-route SAG support, pre-marked routes, and free beer at the finish line,” said Seaton.

Registration is online only through trailnet.org and lasts until April 16 at 7:45 a.m. Those who register before the day of the event receive a special discount on prices. All riders will need to stage at Audubon’s, located at 9 North Main Street in Ste. Genevieve.

The three new gravel-heavy routes— 18 miles, 43 miles, and 78 miles— are $45 through April 15, and then $55 the day-of. All routes start with staging at 7:30 a.m. and will receive a police escort to the gravel paths. The group start is required in order to ride.

For younger riders, ages 8 to 15, there is the Little Pebbles Route, a 3-mile trail made just for entry-level riders. Staging for the Little Pebbles ride begins at 8 a.m. and riders start at 8:30 a.m. This ride is free.

The 5K Run/Walk stages at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m. It costs $25 to register for the 5K until April 15, and then jumps to $35 the day of the event.

Registered riders can pick up their numbers either the evening before at the Taste of Ste. Genevieve County, held at the Progress Sports Complex, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If interested in attending Taste of Ste. Genevieve, tickets are $30 and let participants taste food and drinks from more than 35 local eateries, breweries, and wineries. Tickets are not required for the tasting event if a Gravel Classic participant is just picking up their number. Riders can also pick up numbers the morning of the event.

The StG Gravel Classic is sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, Billy Goat Bicycle Company, Audubon’s Hotel and Restaurant, Visit Ste. Genevieve, Bedford Group, and the Ste. Genevieve County Executive Club.

Those seeking more information about the event or online registration can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/SainteGenevieve/StGGravelClassic.