Students' art to decorate downtown Farmington again

How do you choose only 100 entries from almost 1,300 amazing pieces of art? That’s the challenge judges faced for this year’s 2020 ART Blooms Banner Contest when they received an overwhelming amount of submissions.
The competition has been sponsored by the City of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts for six years. Kindergarten through high school-aged students from local public, private and homeschools were eligible to enter original drawings, paintings or illustrations in the contest.
MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins said there was a wide variety of subjects entered in this year’s contest.
“The ‘Places and Spaces’ [theme] represented indoors, outdoors, local attractions, places abroad and even out of this world,” said Adkins. “The students used a variety of mediums to include pencils, colored pencils, markers, watercolors, acrylic paints, and pen and ink.”
Students’ winning art will now be turned into decorative banners for light poles in downtown Farmington later this spring. These beautiful banners are being printed by Signs, Etc. in Farmington.
You have free articles remaining.
Adkins said she was “amazed at the talent of all the entries!”
Some entries stood out to her because they represented her personal place or space. She’s eager for the public to pick their own favorites when the banners go up.
Adkins thanked the City of Farmington and MACOA’s Board of Directors for “making this event happen and so much fun.”
The following is the list of winners for the 2020 ART Blooms Banner Contest:
Gracie Scott, 5; Sophie Turner, 5; Brooklyn Voss, 6; Elaina Kirby, 6; Stella Gaines, 6; Ben Bono, 7; Capri McIntyre, 7; Hank Turner, 7; Hudson Derby, 7; Kenley Guzman, 7; Nolan Sullivan, 7; Parker Nicholson, 7; Payton Therrell, 7; Ava Grindstaff, 8; Brody Burch, 8; Emma Houser, 8; Gattlin Eckhoff, 8; Heidi Lambert, 8; Isabelle Basler, 8; Jensen Shafer, 8; Katie Wilson, 8; Kinleigh Hayes, 8; Ava Cartee, 9; Ava Hayes, 9; Caleb Wilson, 9; Colton Gabel, 9; Ella Barnes, 9; Ella Burkhart, 9; Emily Williams, 9; Hampton Orta, 9; Haylee Pyatt, 9; Mackenzie Parks, 9; Madalyn Jaco, 9; Parker Hendrixson, 9; Parker Myers, 9; Adam Payne, 10; Addyson King, 10; Aiden Farrow, 10; Annabelle Weekley, 10; Ava Duffe, 10; Braden Warren, 10; Chloe Runk, 10; Elvie Wagner, 10; Emily Whaley, 10; Hattie Vinyard, 10; Knox Beard, 10; Milayna Drummond, 10; Morgan Wyatt, 10; Reese Busenbark, 10; Trevor Compton, 10; Ty Davidson, 10; Addison Kennedy, 11; Ava Mills, 11; Clare Maloney, 11; Josie Reed, 11; Lilly Davis, 11; Mackenzi Price, 11; Meleah Lara, 11; Sarah Heberlie, 11; Tessa Thebeau, 11; Abbi Jones, 12; Ava Obenauer, 12; Ean Bone, 12; Emily Inman, 12; Hadley Dowell, 12; Lokesh Tammisetty, 12; Mallory Felker, 12;Adriana Cantagi, 13; Calandra Franklin, 13; Emily Bauer, 13; Kate Northern, 13; Lillian Abel, 13; Milli Betz Bacon, 13; Taylor McCarty, 13; Cole Zimmerman, 14; Ginny Young, 14; Jayden Tucker, 14; Katelyn Strange, 14; Kaylynn Sadler, 14; Olivia Gillam, 14; Rachel Whitener, 14; Sofia Rattini, 14; Avery Jones, 15; Devin Cheatham, 15; Hanna Politte, 15; Isaac Reissing, 15; McKennah Wallace, 15; Nathan McCarthy, 15; Ashton Malady, 16; Chloe Crouch, 16; Kristina Ramos, 16; Morgan Berkheimer, 16; Annie Varhalla, 17; Brigid Trowbridge, 17; Grant Wadlow, 17; Haley Ellis, 17; Noley Kitchell, 17; Ella Gray, 18; Lizzy Black, 18; and Nicholas Dean, 18.
Adkins said parents and guardians will receive an email with additional information about the contest results within the next week. Anyone whose child was selected as a winner but does not receive an email is asked to contact her at sadkins@mineralrea.edu or at 573-518-2125.
Don’t forget to look for these talented artists’ banners to appear throughout downtown Farmington in the next several weeks.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal