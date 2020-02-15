Students' art to decorate downtown Farmington again

How do you choose only 100 entries from almost 1,300 amazing pieces of art? That’s the challenge judges faced for this year’s 2020 ART Blooms Banner Contest when they received an overwhelming amount of submissions.

The competition has been sponsored by the City of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts for six years. Kindergarten through high school-aged students from local public, private and homeschools were eligible to enter original drawings, paintings or illustrations in the contest.

MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins said there was a wide variety of subjects entered in this year’s contest.

“The ‘Places and Spaces’ [theme] represented indoors, outdoors, local attractions, places abroad and even out of this world,” said Adkins. “The students used a variety of mediums to include pencils, colored pencils, markers, watercolors, acrylic paints, and pen and ink.”

Students’ winning art will now be turned into decorative banners for light poles in downtown Farmington later this spring. These beautiful banners are being printed by Signs, Etc. in Farmington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adkins said she was “amazed at the talent of all the entries!”