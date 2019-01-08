Try 1 month for 99¢
Students excel at winter recital

Participating in the winter recital at the Arcadian Academy of Music were, first row, from left: Alex Trowbride, Abbey Rouse, Amelia Stringham, Samuel Buckner and Nadia Parker; and second row, from left: Dylan George, Kailyn George, Austin Bradshaw, Gatlin Portell, Mackenzie McAllister, Liam Ring, Allison LaBrot, Emily Parker (teacher), Audrey McCulley, Desirae Conrad, Megan Cooper and Nataly Walker.

 Provided by Emily Parker

The Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton held its fourth annual Winter Recital on Dec. 16 at the Jeanette McKinney Recital Hall.

Students performed a classical work and a traditional Christmas song of their choice. Performers displayed their talents either on the piano or with their voice.

Following the recital, special recognition was given to three students who achieved the opportunity to compete at the State Missouri Music Teachers Association (MMTA) Convention held in Columbia in November. This competition requires students K-12 to perform multiple contrasting pieces from memory in order to gain a rating — with a 1 rating being the best.

Those students who receive a 1 rating at the district competition in Cape Girardeau are allowed to compete at state. The best students at state are given a 1 rating, and a winner is declared from that group.

Kailyn George of Farmington (9th grade piano) performed "Sonata in C Major, L104" by D. Scarlatti and "Wedding Day at Troldhaugen" by Grieg. She received a 1 rating.

Mackenzie McAllister of Farmington (9th grade piano) performed "Sonata in A Major – Alla Turca" by Mozart and "Liebestraum No. 3" by Liszt. She received a 1 rating.

Audrey McCulley of Annapolis (12th grade voice) performed "Quella fiamma che m'accende" by Marcello, "Wie Melodien zieht es mir" by Brahms, and "Let My Song Fill Your Heart" by Charles. She received a 2 rating, but had the opportunity to sing on a special exhibition recital because she was the 2017 Senior High Voice winner.

Each of these students performed selections from the competition repertoire on the Winter Recital.

The Arcadian Academy of Music serves students from six counties — Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington and Wayne. Emily Parker serves as the director.

