Students excel at winter recital

The Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton held its fourth annual Winter Recital on Dec. 16 at the Jeanette McKinney Recital Hall.
Students performed a classical work and a traditional Christmas song of their choice. Performers displayed their talents either on the piano or with their voice.
Following the recital, special recognition was given to three students who achieved the opportunity to compete at the State Missouri Music Teachers Association (MMTA) Convention held in Columbia in November. This competition requires students K-12 to perform multiple contrasting pieces from memory in order to gain a rating — with a 1 rating being the best.
Those students who receive a 1 rating at the district competition in Cape Girardeau are allowed to compete at state. The best students at state are given a 1 rating, and a winner is declared from that group.
Kailyn George of Farmington (9th grade piano) performed "Sonata in C Major, L104" by D. Scarlatti and "Wedding Day at Troldhaugen" by Grieg. She received a 1 rating.
Mackenzie McAllister of Farmington (9th grade piano) performed "Sonata in A Major – Alla Turca" by Mozart and "Liebestraum No. 3" by Liszt. She received a 1 rating.
Audrey McCulley of Annapolis (12th grade voice) performed "Quella fiamma che m'accende" by Marcello, "Wie Melodien zieht es mir" by Brahms, and "Let My Song Fill Your Heart" by Charles. She received a 2 rating, but had the opportunity to sing on a special exhibition recital because she was the 2017 Senior High Voice winner.
Each of these students performed selections from the competition repertoire on the Winter Recital.
The Arcadian Academy of Music serves students from six counties — Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington and Wayne. Emily Parker serves as the director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.