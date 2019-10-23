{{featured_button_text}}
Haunted school put together by Bismarck's student council

Bismarck School District continues to offer fun events for their students and other members of the community with the upcoming "haunted school" and trunk or treat on Halloween night, as well as the annual Halloween parade during school. 

Bismarck School District is ready and excited to offer their haunted school to the community again with much thanks to the school’s student council who has been the mastermind behind this year’s Halloween event.

According to Janson King, treasurer for student council, this year’s haunted school is bigger and better than ever before and open to the whole community. Not only is the haunted school bigger because it extends through more of the school this year, but it is has an added trunk or treat, which has been done in years past.

“It is a really big thing for us [student council],” said King. “This is the first year that student council is putting together the haunted school and the trunk or treat, and we are excited.”

King gave many thanks to the Officer Scott LaHay, the resource officer for the school, when talking about the trunk or treat that will take place with the haunted school. King said that LaHay has played a huge part in putting all the parts together for this year’s event.

“I am really looking forward to my family and friends coming to the trunk or treat and haunted house,” said King. “It is a big representation of what student council does for the school.”

In addition to the trunk or treat, King explained that there will also be games and activities for people to participate in. There is not a specific schedule for the evening as people can come and do whichever of the activities they would like; although, at the end of the haunted school there will be a hayride that can take people back up to the parking lot. There will be hot chocolate sold in the “haunted courtyard."

The trunk or treat and haunted school begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween night, and there is not a specific end time for the event. The haunted school is $3 for an individual to enter, and all money raised will go toward getting the Bismarck school district a mascot.

“We haven’t had a mascot since the ‘90s, and we really want one back,” said King.

Last year the haunted house brought in more than $700.

King was appreciative of everyone who is a part of student council and of their sponsor Brooke Dugal, who is librarian at Bismarck High School.

The student council is expecting people of all ages to come out to the event. Thirty-three students will be a part of the haunted school.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

