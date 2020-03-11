Students plan to show off talent at West County Idol

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You’ll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don’t take my sunshine away.”
It’s a song for which most people know the chorus and has been recorded by many talented singers including Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and more.
Student Brianna Dill sang “You Are My Sunshine” in first grade when she entered the annual singing competition called West County Idol. Now she’s a senior and will be singing the same song again Friday night this time accompanied by her parents Justin and Julia Dill, at West County High School. Justin will also play guitar during the family performance.
“It’s kind of like an ending,” said Dill. “That’s why I asked my parents to sing with me. It’s a last hurrah with them.”
Dill, who is in choir and swing choir, has entered the contest every year except one. This makes her 11th appearance at West County Idol.
During the West County Idol on Friday, fifth grader Aliza Reid will be singing “Long Black Train.” She also first entered the contest as a first grader and has been a participant every year except one.
Reid really enjoys singing and sharing her talent with others. She said she was going to sing this song at church but then ended up not doing it. Now she’s set to sing it, Friday and it's one of her favorite songs.
Her family will be in the audience to support her.
“I’m thinking about singing as a career,” Reid said. “I am thinking about doing movie musicals.”
She recently played the role of Genie in her elementary musical “Aladdin.”
Bianca Cavelli is a sixth grader. She entered the contest for the first time as a third grader because she loves to sing and had never done anything like that before.
“My family was telling me that I should do it so I did,” she said.
At Friday’s competition, Cavelli will perform one of her favorite songs, REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”
Cavelli said, “I know this song mostly already, but I wanted to be prepared so I practiced at home a lot and I go over the words to myself at school sometimes.”
Seventh grader Kerensa Stone is singing “Blueberry Skies” by Audrey Mika.
Stone recently returned to West County after going to another area school district for a little more than a year.
“I mainly chose this song because it related to me when I went to [another district],” she said. “I always listened to it after a bad day and it made me feel a lot better.”
Stone said Mika is “just now getting big” in the industry and wanted to sing one of her songs because she loves the artist’s style of music.
“The song is about questioning your decisions and happiness,” she said, “and I definitely did this when I want to [the other school].”
Stone said she is nervous about her upcoming performance but at the same time, she performs in front of hundreds of people each year in dance so it’s “basically the same thing but with less people and I’m singing.”
Sydney Cash, a sophomore at West County High School who is involved in both band and choir, is singing “Tightrope” from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack.
“I think this song suits my voice very well,” she said, “and it’s something people who are close to me think I sing really well.”
Cash made a promise to some “important people” in her life to perform this song, so they also promised to support her in the audience on Friday.
This will be Cash’s second time to enter. The last time she competed at West County Idol was as a fifth grader.
Josh Bice, also a sophomore, is singing one of his favorite songs, “Fly Me to the Moon.” Bice feels like he has an “old soul,” so he fell in love with this song the first time he heard it.
This is also his second time to enter the contest; his first was last year as a freshman.
“Someone needed a partner to sing with last year,” he said, “and I really enjoyed it so I’m returning this year.”
Bice is involved in choir and swing choir at the high school.
West County 6-12 Choir Director Ryan Hassell said the competition started 19 years ago. The first event began when West County staff members Becky Yount and Micke Brenneke held the first contest as a fundraiser for Caring Communities. Hassell took over the event the next year and has used it as a choir fundraiser since then.
The money raised from West County Idol pays for items for elementary, middle and high school students in the district.
The competition has three categories – elementary, middle and high school – for students. Audience members receive their voting ballot when they enter the school and pay their $5 admission fee.
The event begins Friday at 6 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded for each of the three divisions.
There are several adults involved in making this event happen, including Drew Hartenberger, elementary music director; Darren Cordray, middle and high school and jazz band director; CJ Wright and Angie Black, WCTV sponsors; Susan Masters with admissions; and other behind-the-scenes volunteers. Tabulators for this year’s performance will be Denise Barlow, Belinda Drennen, Chris LaBruyere and Susan Masters.
Concert choir students help set up the event beforehand. WCTV students run the live screens during the show. Most of the setup is done during the day of the performance, which takes a few hours. The program and PowerPoint, which consists of short videos of the students introducing themselves, are also completed ahead of time.
Elementary students who have entered the contest include Grace Cook, Briley LaMarr, Alyssa Jones, Peyton Moses, Kaytli Holbert, Emma Branham, Anna Cook, Molli Reid, Hayley Mann and Aliza Reid.
Middle school entrants include Bianca Cavelli, Autumn King, Kerensa Stone and Sara Lewis.
High school students include Joe Neeley, Josh Neeley, Jeremiah Roever, Cody Ruble, Luke Steiniger, Kamden Walter, Josh Bice, Mady Little, Levi Robinson, Sydney Cash, Levi Johnson, Chris Porterfield, Lizzie Somerville, Chloe Nipper and Brianna Dill.
Group performances will take place during tabulation and other transitions during the evening. The seventh/eighth grade choir will sing Alabama’s “Mountain Music.”
The WCHS Swing Choir will perform “Disney Dazzle.” The high school’s jazz band will play “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Lil Darlin’” and “Manteca.”
The elementary’s honor choir will sing the National Anthem and The Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Aliza Reid has a solo during this performance.
“West County Idol is an amazing event and I’m particularly excited this year,” said Hassell, “because we have a record number of acts this year. There is going to be so much talent.”
Hassell said new LED stage lights controlled by computer are being used this year to enhance the visual effects of the performances.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal