Students plan to show off talent at West County Idol

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You’ll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don’t take my sunshine away.”

It’s a song for which most people know the chorus and has been recorded by many talented singers including Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and more.

Student Brianna Dill sang “You Are My Sunshine” in first grade when she entered the annual singing competition called West County Idol. Now she’s a senior and will be singing the same song again Friday night this time accompanied by her parents Justin and Julia Dill, at West County High School. Justin will also play guitar during the family performance.

“It’s kind of like an ending,” said Dill. “That’s why I asked my parents to sing with me. It’s a last hurrah with them.”

Dill, who is in choir and swing choir, has entered the contest every year except one. This makes her 11th appearance at West County Idol.

During the West County Idol on Friday, fifth grader Aliza Reid will be singing “Long Black Train.” She also first entered the contest as a first grader and has been a participant every year except one.