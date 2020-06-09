Summer Concert Series begins Friday

The 21st Parks Hills Summer Concert Series will kick off Friday in Columbia Park at the Park Hills Amphitheater. The annual series is hosted by the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department and made possible by local business sponsors.
The first concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday with Cheap Surrender, a Cheap Trick cover band. Cheap Surrender boasts being the Midwest’s best tribute to Cheap Trick and regularly plays live shows in several states across America’s Heartland. The summer’s premier concert is sponsored by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce.
The second concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on June 26, featuring rock, country, and blues performed by Sweetwater Holler.
Sweetwater Holler covers classic rock, country, and blues favorites with rich vocals, smooth harmonies, and dynamic musicianship on guitar, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and percussion. Covers the band performs include songs from Bob Segar, the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynrd, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Guns N’ Roses, Tom Petty, and many others. This concert is sponsored by First State Community Bank.
The third concert in the series is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 4 and will be part of the city’s Independence Day festivities.
If Gov. Mike Parson relaxes the social distancing guidelines after June 15, Partypro Disk Jockeys will perform at the Park Hills Sports Complex prior to the fireworks display that will take place from 6-9 p.m.
Partypro Disk Jockeys is a group of entertainment professionals with more than 30 years of experience in spinning favorites from all genres of music at a variety of events. This performance is sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said the city would like to see what the governor has to say in terms of the social distancing recommendations before proceeding with the gathering at the sports complex, which typically involves event-goers enjoying the music in close proximity to one another.
The fourth concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. on July 17, featuring Route 67.
Founded in 2001, Route 67 is comprised of entertainers and musicians who have been a part of the country music scene for many years. Route 67 focuses on country hits from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. This concert is sponsored by SEMO Behavioral Health.
The fifth concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on July 31 and will feature Midnight Special Band performing classic rock favorites.
Midnight Special Band is a classic rock band featuring six seasoned musicians. The group plays a wide variety of dance tunes, that they say are guaranteed to fill a dance floor. The band touts performances that feature incredible vocals, breathtaking harmonies, spot-on musicianship, and unequaled talent levels. This concert is sponsored by Kary Buckley Towing & Recovery.
The final concert in the series will be Buddy Dees & the Cruisers, performing their New Orleans style of music. The band plays popular songs from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and performs shows such as Big Bopper, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbinson, Little Richard, and Elvis.
This summer finale concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 14 and is sponsored by Unico Bank.
All concerts are free to the public and, with the exception of the July 4 concert, will be performed at the Park Hills Amphitheater in Columbia Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In the case of inclement weather, updates can be obtained by contacting the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department at 573-431-0478.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
