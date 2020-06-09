Summer Concert Series begins Friday

Partypro Disk Jockeys is a group of entertainment professionals with more than 30 years of experience in spinning favorites from all genres of music at a variety of events. This performance is sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the city would like to see what the governor has to say in terms of the social distancing recommendations before proceeding with the gathering at the sports complex, which typically involves event-goers enjoying the music in close proximity to one another.

The fourth concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. on July 17, featuring Route 67.

Founded in 2001, Route 67 is comprised of entertainers and musicians who have been a part of the country music scene for many years. Route 67 focuses on country hits from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. This concert is sponsored by SEMO Behavioral Health.

The fifth concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on July 31 and will feature Midnight Special Band performing classic rock favorites.