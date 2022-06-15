Summer Concert Series returns Friday in Park Hills

Columbia Park in Park Hills will come alive again this summer with great music, food, and family fun beginning this weekend.

The 23rd Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department's Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Park Amphitheater.

All concerts are free to the public and held at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater — with the exception of the Fourth of July concert held at the Sports Complex before the fireworks display.

This summer's lineup was arranged by the Parks & Recreation Department.

June 17, the series-opening concert will feature a Christian Sing Night/Night of Worship hosted by The Bridge Community Church. All area residents and churches are invited to the night of non-denominational worship and Christian music.

July 4, Shannon Cox and Eric Thompson are set to perform at the Park Hills Sports Complex, playing classic and modern country tunes.

July 22, Queens Blvd. will take the Columbia Park Amphitheater stage. The St. Louis cover band plays crowd-favorite rock n' roll, pop, and country hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

July 29, the French Family Band will perform their country hits, crafted throughout their nearly 20 years of playing together all over the world.

Aug. 6, Sweetwater Holler will wrap up the summer series with covers of classic rock, country, and blues favorites with rich vocals, smooth harmonies, and dynamic musicianship ​on guitar, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and percussion.

Park Hills Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole said he is looking forward to the concert series, which is his first since taking over the department late last year. He said the ultimate goal of the concert series is to encourage area residents to check out the city's great parks and everything it has to offer.

"We're expecting really large crowds," said Cole. "We went out and found some bands that are really good and in high demand."

In terms of expectations, Cole said the first concert on Friday would provide a good indication of how the rest of the events will play out.

Cole noted there would be handicap-accessible parking at the top of the park near the amphitheater, while other parking along the road that winds through the park, possibly with shuttles if needed. The parks director said they would also be incorporating food trucks this year.

"So that's really our expectations, for people to have a good time and to give back to the community. We want this to be safe, and we want it to be a family event for everybody. Something that people feel comfortable bringing their whole family to. That's the objective."

While the concert series is in Park Hills, Cole explained that the event is for everyone in the surrounding areas to enjoy.

"It's not necessarily just for the Park Hills community; it's for all communities," said Cole. "We really want to showcase our parks. We want to showcase what the city has to offer, and we want to showcase how we want to give back to our community."

The seating is first-come, first-serve, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

Summer concerts are made possible by the Park Hills Parks & Recreation Department and all the generous sponsors. This year's sponsors include First State Community Bank, Park Hills Chevrolet, Domino's Pizza, CTI Concrete and Construction, The Sand Trap Indoor Golf Club, Mineral Area Office Supply, Park Hills Save-A-Lot, and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

Cole said the Parks and Recreation Department is extremely grateful to this year's sponsors. He said the summer concerts could not happen without the sponsors, the city, and the community.

If bad weather looms, event-goers can get updates on changes by calling the Parks Department at 573-431-0478 or checking their Facebook page, "Park Hills Parks & Recreation Department."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.